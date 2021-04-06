Colosseum Combat is returning to Kokomo for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the popular mixed martial arts events, and this time it’s for real.

With the mask mandate ending on April 6 and vaccines rolling out for Hoosiers, state and county guidelines finally will allow an indoor staged event like Colosseum Combat 53, which features 14 fights with an expected 500 fans in the Kokomo Events & Conference Center on April 10.

Though COVID restrictions are easing, CEO Mark Slater said he’s not taking the safety off just yet.

“When we first got approved with our safety plan, the county was still kind of iffy, so we did 300 (fans) initially. And then since then the county constantly improves, so we ended up upping it to 500. And that still, even with fighters, staff, coaches, everybody, that puts us well under the 50 percent (capacity),” Slater said. “So we can still do it safely. We can let some people come in and enjoy the show, and we can still do it social distanced safely and still do our event.”

The size of the events center will make social distancing an easy feat with a relatively decent crowd, Slater said. The last event was held in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit, and held 1,300 audience members.

All fighters and staff members will be separated from their respective corners, with each having to post a negative COVID test before the event to participate.

“There’s still a whole lot of precautions that we still are taking to pull this event off and ensure the safety of the fighters and everybody there,” he said.

The main event is a bantamweight showdown of two undefeated 135-pound fighters in Henry Huff and Kory Beck. Slater said the buzz for this fight is loud and overdue, with one of the fighters moving on to the next level in the “not so distant future.”

The full slate of fights is listed below:

Pro

-Henry Huff vs. Kory Beck (Main Event)

-Sean Fallon vs. Ryan McIntosh

-Nick Aguirre vs. Cody Schieve

-Ryan Hooten vs. Zack Davis

Amateur

-Nick Fox vs. Shelden Struble

-Alex Rego vs. Jesse Martinelli

-Isaiah Watkins vs. Brogan Endres

-Colton Jones vs. Cole Trangenstein

-Jerry Arreola vs. Jason Carter

-Colby Louthen vs. Jamie Hamby

-Doran Cronan vs. Tyler Skeets

-Brandon Zimmerman vs. Justin Massey

-Blake Fialka vs. Nick Webb

-Wilson Lopshire vs. Dylan Diebitz

“We do of course have a couple local guys. Nick Fox is an amateur that’s undefeated. He’s 4-0, and he’s actually competing against a guy who is a former assistant wrestling coach at the University of Indianapolis … So that one should be a pretty exciting match. We’ve also got Colby Louthen out of Tipton. So we’ve got a couple guys that will be local and will bring some local fans,” Slater said.

Slater said he’s relieved to see the fights coming back to Kokomo. He’s been fortunate enough to be a part of some shows in Alabama, Iowa, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and after seeing how those shows were put on safely, he knew it was possible here as well.

In Kentucky, the fight was limited to 200 audience members with no food or drinks allowed. But people got to see a show, he said, which was refreshing for everyone involved.

“It’s definitely been a long road, but yeah, to finally bring it back to Indiana and to my hometown, yeah, I’m excited,” he said.

The first 300 tickets sold out in two days, he said. So as the county’s outlook pandemic-wise got better and better, he was able to kick it up to 500. He said though there were “a handful” of tickets left, he doesn’t expect any to be available at the door.

Indiana hasn’t held an MMA event for more than a year, so a lot of the fighters either have had to cancel a show before, or he owed them an opportunity to showcase their skills, Slater said.

“A lot of these guys are guys that have been with me for a long time, and I feel like I owed them a fight. Or they’re guys that have been ready more than once to fight, and their fights have been canceled due to COVID,” he said.

There will be refreshments, alcoholic and otherwise, with Hawg Heaven serving food.

There will be a socially-distanced after-party at Moe’s River Room as well. The event takes place at the Kokomo Events & Conference Center.

Slater is ready to do whatever needs to be done to bring fighting back to Kokomo.

“It just feels nice to be planning everything like we used to. It’s definitely been a long year coming, but like I said, whatever hoops we got to jump through, I’m still appreciative to be able to have an event,” he said.