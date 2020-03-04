GOING PLACES — Kokomo international student Gabriel Araujo-Lage poses with his host family after signing to play soccer for Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John's, Canada.
College signing at Kokomo
Tags
Jacqueline Rans
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More from this section
- Oudoors with Bud
- College signing at Kokomo
- Eastern diver places fourth at state
- What’s happening tonight in sports
- IUK women’s golf coach takes over men’s program
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Northwestern girls’ head coach finalist for national award
- Cougars cruise past Ohio Christian in opening series of RSC play
- What’s happening tonight in sports
- Kokomo boys lose on senior night, 48-38
Most Recent
- Plaintiffs ask judge to reject state's motion to dismiss Lake Michigan beach ownership lawsuit
- Wisconsin Badgers hire Alvis Whitted as wide receivers coach
- Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's new book was 'emotional' to write
- Pac-12 adds former Arizona Wildcat standout Sean Rooks to its Hall of Honor
- Justin Bieber found documentary series 'cathartic'
- U.S. Court of Appeals upholds Section 232 steel tariffs
- Police investigate following armed robbery of DP Mart
- Lake, Porter health officers preparing for coronavirus
- Oudoors with Bud
- MOVIE REVIEW: This 'Burden' is on the flimgoer
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Couple burned, beaten, and sexually assaulted during confinement
- Two arrested following drug tip
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 27
- Man arrested for attempted murder following February shooting
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 28 to March 1
- Keira Nicole Nelson
- God's Garage gifts car to single mom of four
- Information on jail firings sent to prosecutor for review
- TTP employee fights terminal cancer
- Northwestern girls’ head coach finalist for national award
Images
Videos
Collections
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Tipton Transmission Plant
- Tipton Transmission Plant
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
- Congratulations, Howard County wrestlers
- Indiana Transmission Plant I
- Kokomo Casting Plant
- Photos: Arizona Football begins spring practice
- February Coupons 2020
- March 2020 Health & Wellness Section
David Plouffe was Barack Obama's campaign manager in 2008. CNN's Christiane Amanpour spoke to him as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face of in the presidential Democratic primaries.
Justin Bieber found talking about his substance abuse in his YouTube Originals series - 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - "cathartic".
The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the Section 232 steel tariffs, but a trade association representing buyers of steel vowed to take its legal fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
An Alabama man convicted of killing three police officers is lending his voice to defenders of Nathaniel Woods, a co-defendant who is scheduled to be executed for the same crime despite questions about his culpability.
CNN's Richard Quest has the day's top business headlines after the Closing Bell on Wall Street. (March 4, 2020)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Couple burned, beaten, and sexually assaulted during confinement
- Two arrested following drug tip
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 27
- Man arrested for attempted murder following February shooting
- Daily arrest log - Feb. 28 to March 1
- Keira Nicole Nelson
- God's Garage gifts car to single mom of four
- Information on jail firings sent to prosecutor for review
- TTP employee fights terminal cancer
- Northwestern girls’ head coach finalist for national award
Images
Videos
Collections
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Tipton Transmission Plant
- Tipton Transmission Plant
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
- Congratulations, Howard County wrestlers
- Indiana Transmission Plant I
- Kokomo Casting Plant
- Photos: Arizona Football begins spring practice
- February Coupons 2020
- March 2020 Health & Wellness Section
The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a convenience store was robbed over the weekend.
Health officials in Lake and Porter counties are preparing in case the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, pops up in Northwest Indiana.
With the growing popularity of ATVs and UTVs, I was asked if I could "shed some light" on the rules and regulations for operating ATVs and UTVs in Indiana.
Film critic Michael Clark says, "Burden" has "all the subtlety of an errant five-pound mallet."
Film critic Michael Clark says, "had the filmmakers focused their full attention on the party, 'Greed' would have been a winning send-up/satire.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright was named British Basketball League Player of the Month for February.
At least 10 former Cowboys are expected to work out for NFL personnel.
No Pac-12 coach has won the award since 2011, when Stanford's Tara VanDerveer brought it home.