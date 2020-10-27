Clash of the River States Conference titans of volleyball

The undefeated Cougars (13-0, 11-0 RSC) are set to host the undefeated Red Wolves (11-0, 10-0 RSC) in a clash of the two best teams in the conference on Friday, Oct. 30.

So far, the Cougars are dominating. IU Kokomo has 11 sweeps in the season, a testament to the defense on display. Head Coach Heather Hayes said the team always has taken pride in its defense, and the offense feeds off of that. It will need to be a big component of the game plan if the team hopes to give the Red Wolves its first loss of the season.

“We don’t let a lot of balls hit the floor. It’s one of those things we’ve always taken a lot of pride in is our defense," Hayes said. “And then our offense this season is taking advantage of what our back row is producing for us and putting balls away. It shows we’re actually in the top 10 in the country in hitting percentage, and we have never as a program been in that position, ever.”

Despite the strong start, Hayes said it’s not the strongest she remembered. The 2017-18 and 2019-19 seasons produced undefeated conference records of 16-0, and the Cougars were hoping for a similar result this season.

The difference this year, Hayes said, was jumping right into conference play because of schedule changes due to COVID-19.

“We had won, at one point, like 44 straight conference matches in a row, and that streak was broken last year. So we definitely have had a lot of success in the conference. I wouldn’t say it’s the best start we’ve had, but I would say it’s equal to other years,” she said. “Only difference this year is we just didn’t have a lot of matches to gel and bond non-conference. We had to be on our best start from the beginning, playing conference right away.”

Although it may not be the best start she remembered, Hayes said this team was better-rounded than previous teams, and that can allow their ceiling to be higher if the Cougars keep it up. Hayes called the wins substantial, and the sweeps were a result of a more balanced team than previous years.

“Yes, we’ve been undefeated, but I don’t know that we’ve been undefeated with only one dropped set. We only have one dropped set in conference play right now. I would say that in itself is pretty unusual,” she said.

Unusual has been a theme for all sports this year. For the Cougars, a new game-day facility, playing matches with masks on, and jumping into conference play have become the new normal.

As of now, Cougars can’t practice in the new Student Activities and Events Center due to classes being held there during the week, but Hayes said that facility eventually will add to the game-day experience. The players take a lot of pride and ownership in the new facility, she said.

As far as masks go, Hayes said it’s not only for precaution, but also, in a way, it’s preparation for a potential competitive advantage in the future.

“They were not thrilled with the idea of wearing masks to compete. We kind of had a team scare early in August when we first reported, and at that moment we kind of made the decision that let’s take extra precaution and that we’re going to play in masks, or at least try,” she said. “It was a struggle the first week. Our players really had to overcome the mental part of that. But after about one week, all the complaining stopped, and tearing at the masks and pulling them off our face to breathe stopped. And they kind of got over that mental hurdle, so I’ve been extremely proud of them.”

Hayes said the Cougars were the only team she’s seen compete while wearing masks and said it is not easy to do. But she knew the Cougars needed to be prepared in the face of uncertainty as the season goes forward.

Some states require masks to play, she said, and the ultimate goal is to play in the national tournament, which the Cougars have made five years in a row.

“We don’t know where we’ll be sent to play in the national tournament, and what if it’s a state that has a mask mandate to play? We don’t want to go into that state at a disadvantage. In the state of Michigan, you have to wear a mask to play, for example, and we have had to play in Michigan before. So it is safety. It’s also thinking ahead and making sure we’re the most prepared that we can be.”

Preparing for IU East

Going into the matchup with the Red Wolves, IU Kokomo has won three straight against IU East, as well as eight out of the last 10 matchups. The Cougars also were undefeated against the Red Wolves when they play at home, which was the case for Friday’s matchup.

Hayes said she’s compiled film and was in the process of developing scouting reports against the Red Wolves. She said the team plays very smart and efficiently and find many different ways to score. They tip short. They tip deep. They can have a lot of power. Hayes said it’s one of the more well-rounded teams IU East has had, much like the Cougars this season.

It will be the biggest challenge the Cougars have had to date, and IU East might have a chip on their shoulder having lost three in a row to IU Kokomo.

“There’s no question that our two programs have a rivalry. Definitely, that exists,” Hayes said. “They always have a strong program, and they’re very well-coached. I know all of their scores have been similar to ours against common opponents. They will be ready to play us. That’s for sure.”

Spectator policy allows only two guests per player for the home team to attend the match at the Student Activities and Events Center, so what would be a packed house for both teams will be relatively quiet this season. The team will need to focus and bring its own energy, like they have so far this season.

With fewer fans, mask-wearing, and a bigger gym, it’s been harder to hear the fans this season, Hayes said. It will be competitive still but not the typical packed rivalry game they’ve come to expect.

“I certainly wish that we’d be able to play each other under normal circumstances because I know that their team would travel well and bring a lot of people, and we would bring a lot of people. So that would be a really fun atmosphere that we’re not going to have,” Hayes said.

Regardless, when the lights come on and the whistle blows, the Cougars will be ready to play.

A big focus for Hayes in a dominating season was not letting players get complacent, and a primetime rivalry match is a good way to spark new energy in an already-surging team.

The match kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in and watch the live stream on the IU Kokomo Athletics website, www.iukcougars.com.