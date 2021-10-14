City of Firsts Fitness dominates powerlifting meet

HEAVY LIFT - On Sept. 25, local gym City of Firsts Fitness competed in a powerlifting meet at Work Horse Gym in Kokomo. A total of 11 athletes competed from ages 12 to 68 years old. All athletes won first place in their division. (Back row from left to right) L.J. Golladay, Rob Land, Seth Stafford, Larry Trent, and Chad Myers pose with their medals. (Second row from left to right) Anita Upchurch, Jessi Stafford, Barb Hobbs, Shelley Wieske, and Danny 'Jose' Diaz pose with their medals. (Front row) Amanda Flick and Dakota Diaz