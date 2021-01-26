City baseball, softball leagues to play 2021 season at Championship Park

It’s official: the 2021 season for baseball and softball city leagues will be held at Championship Park and be run independently through appointed league commissioners.

The KUBS organization will take a backseat in the overall governing the season, but the KUBS Board of Directors will assist the league commissioners during the season in the organization and scheduling of the games to be played at the park.

The KUBS program will not fully implement its policies and procedures until 2022, though its volunteers will help support Kokomo’s leagues to give athletes a chance to still compete.

“The KUBS organization is dedicated to creating the best experience possible for our baseball/softball athletes for the 2021 season,” read a statement from the KUBS. “Due to the unforeseen circumstances and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to postpone full implementation of the KUBS organization as well as its policies and procedures until 2022.”

In short, the city leagues wanted to persist and use Championship Park, which is on schedule to be completed by the start of the leagues’ season, and the KUBS program decided to serve as a supporting role for the first season. Though not using the KUBS policies and normal procedures, the organization will help the city leagues in scheduling and serve as an advisory board if need be.

“With that, the Board’s volunteers will focus their energy on supporting Kokomo’s long-established leagues during Championship Park’s inaugural season. The Board’s redirected role for the 2021 season will serve as a valuable transition period for the future of the KUBS organization; while still allowing our young athletes the opportunity to compete and play the upcoming season at our brand-new home,” read the statement.

The organization wanted to give each historic city league an opportunity to have a proper final season which could not happen due to COVID in 2020.

Now, all major league, minor league, rookie league, T-ball, KGSL, and Babe Ruth games will be played at Championship Park for the 2021 season.

Players will still sign up and register through their respective leagues that they played in last year; if a player wishes to participate this year and was not on a team last year, they need to register with the appropriate league in accordance with the city boundaries depending on their residence location.

Sign-ups will be at the Kokomo YMCA on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 from 12 to 4 p.m. both days.

The grand opening and opening day ceremonies are slated for mid-April with league play scheduled from mid-April through City Tournament Finals in mid-June. Games will be played Mondays through Thursdays throughout the season.

More information can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the handle KUBSKOKOMO. For contact, email kubskokomo@gmail.com.