KokomoNaz welcomes all boys and girls ages 4 to 6 to join Cubs Soccer.

Families may sign up now through April 29 at kokomonaz.org/youth-sports.

Games will be Saturdays May 1 through June 12 at Foster Park. Times and details will be announced later. There will be no practices.

Cost is $30 per player, which includes a team jersey.

Families may pay online or make checks payable to “Kokomo First Nazarene.”

Space is limited to four teams – first come, first serve.

KokomoNaz Youth Sports is a partner with the Kokomo Family YMCA.

The Christ-centered organization exists to support the community and families and strengthen kids’ bodies, minds and souls. KokomoNaz Youth Sports is recreational, not competitive.

For more information, go to kokomonaz.org/youth-sports or call Pastor Shane Guldi at 765-453-7078.