Championship Park to be completed by Thanksgiving

Championship Park is ahead of schedule and set to be finished by Thanksgiving, according to Phil Sundling, director of development for Henke Development Group.

The $11.4 million project off Markland Avenue was approved unanimously in June in a deal between the Kokomo Common Council and Henke Development Group, and construction is moving right along as the diamonds are starting to take shape. Sundling said it’s rewarding to see the project coming together after staring at mud for months.

“Projects of this quality and magnitude take so much time and effort in the beginning with planning, scoping, design, permitting, and approvals. Then, you spend a bulk of the initial construction playing in the mud with grading and utilities. With completion nearing, I feel like we are ‘rounding third’ on delivering an incredible project to the city of Kokomo,” Sundling said.

The developer said he gets much joy from building sports complexes, and each project adds to the legacy of Henke.

Being an athlete, this project was particularly special, and he’s anxious for those in Kokomo to see it come together in their backyard.

“Most of us grew up as athletes, and we certainly recognize the value and lifelong skills developed through playing sports,” he said. “Building a sports complex and creating a place for our youth like the Championship Park of Kokomo where kids can play outdoors, learn teamwork and perseverance, as well as enjoy the game of baseball, is something we are really fortunate to be a part of.”

As previously reported, the complex will also entail a $77 million investment from Henke, which will allow for 16 out lots directly east of the Darrough Chapel Veterans Memorial Park. This space will allow for new offices, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Sundling said Kokomo residents will be blown away by the quality of the development and said anyone who has seen Westfield’s Grand Park should hold those same expectations for the new Kokomo complex.

“I think the quality of the park is something folks will be astounded by. This is truly a world-class park and one that all of Kokomo will be really proud of,” Sundling said. “When we developed Grand Park in Westfield, our goal was to deliver a world-class sports complex, and given its success, I believe we did exactly that. The Championship Park of Kokomo will be no different.”