Championship Park remains on-track for completion in November

Since the June groundbreaking for Championship Park, progress remains on track for the state-of-the-art sports facility to be completed later this year.

The completed project will help boost the local economy in both retail and commercially. However, perhaps more importantly, according to Mayor Tyler Moore, future generations of baseball, softball, and soccer players can practice the sports they love in a top-notch facility.

“It’s going to give the youth of our community the opportunity to play on state-of-the-art facilities that they see in other parts of the state. This is going to be probably the biggest benefit to seeing this project,” Moore said.

In the past couple of months, the 16 out lots on land near of U.S. 31 and directly east of the current Darrough Chapel Park have been cleared. Additionally, layouts of the fields and some infrastructure were further developed by the Henke Development Group.

The plan is to continue with the development of the four artificial turf baseball and four artificial turf softball fields, as well as other amenities including parking lots, concession stands, and restrooms. The park is scheduled to be completed November 2020.

“The transformation has been amazing. We’re getting a lot of excitement from it, not only from the (Facebook) post but folks that have driven out by the site as well. Everything seems to be on schedule and are hoping that we are able to or are anticipating them meeting the timeline for completion at the end of November,” Moore said.

However, the development of the hotels, restaurants, and retail/commercial areas planned by the Henke Development Group will not be completed, only the park itself.

The estimated $86 million facility will become home to the newly-formed Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS). With the KUBS organization, the baseball and softball leagues will have city-wide leagues, instead of the leagues separated by cardinal direction locations. Current city leagues that will be consolidated into the KUBS organization will be Eastside, Northside, Southside, UCT, Kokomo softball, and Babe Ruth.

In a previous interview, Moore said the city has been brainstorming a solution to bring more unity to the city leagues.

“For well over a decade, we’ve talked about the need or possible desire to unite the local leagues, and what better way to do it than out here at Championship Park. Give these kids out here a state-of-the-art facility to play on,” Moore said.

Additionally, former Major League Baseball player and KUBS Chairman Joe Thatcher believed bringing people together from different areas of the city and all walks of life will be beneficial in the long run.

“That’s a great opportunity for kids to be around kids that are different from them and be able to learn, whether it’s race or it’s economics … You’ll have kids that maybe wouldn’t have even gotten a chance to know each other because they are from different parts of town … I think that, over time, the unifying of people from all over the city is going to be extremely beneficial,” Thatcher said in a previous interview. “In these days and these times, that’s important, obviously.”