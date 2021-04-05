Championship Park opening day schedule announced

Play soon will commence at Championship Park as officials have announced opening day.

Ceremonies recognizing the city’s new park will begin next Tuesday with girls’ softball, followed by major and minor league play on Wednesday, and rookie and T-ball play on Thursday.

“Opening day is always a special occasion for our entire community. This year we will be celebrating a brand-new baseball and softball season along with the opening of a beautiful brand new facility. This is the start of a new era for Kokomo youth baseball and softball,” said Joe Thatcher, president of Pro X Athlete Development.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 13

KGSL girls softball opening day

5:30 opening ceremony

Games following ceremony

Wednesday, April 14

Major league & minor league opening day

5:30 opening ceremony

Games following ceremony

Thursday, April 15

Rookie league and t-ball opening day

5:30 opening ceremony

Rookie league games following ceremony

T-ball first games will be Thursday, April 22

All events are open to the public. Thatcher encouraged the public to come out and support the community’s young athletes.