Championship Park opening day schedule announced

Play soon will commence at Championship Park as officials have announced opening day.
Ceremonies recognizing the city’s new park will begin next Tuesday with girls’ softball, followed by major and minor league play on Wednesday, and rookie and T-ball play on Thursday.
“Opening day is always a special occasion for our entire community. This year we will be celebrating a brand-new baseball and softball season along with the opening of a beautiful brand new facility. This is the start of a new era for Kokomo youth baseball and softball,” said Joe Thatcher, president of Pro X Athlete Development.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, April 13
KGSL girls softball opening day
5:30 opening ceremony
Games following ceremony
Wednesday, April 14
Major league & minor league opening day
5:30 opening ceremony
Games following ceremony
Thursday, April 15
Rookie league and t-ball opening day
5:30 opening ceremony
Rookie league games following ceremony
T-ball first games will be Thursday, April 22
All events are open to the public. Thatcher encouraged the public to come out and support the community’s young athletes.