Championship Park kicks off youth leagues

Let the games begin! Championship Park, the city’s new $11.4 million premier baseball facility opened last week as youth took to the field, and those involved celebrated the development.

Opening week drew crowds as the Kokomo Girls Softball League kicked off the action on April 13, followed by the major and minor leagues the next day and the rookie and T-ball leagues the third day, though the final day was canceled due to weather. Opening ceremonies were led by Joe Thatcher, president of the Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Association and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. Thatcher said the park will be game-changing for young athletes in the area.

“Every decision that’s been made by the board over the last few years has been to reflect our mission statement. That is to enrich the lives of Kokomo’s youth regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status by using the games of baseball and softball to facilitate lifelong memories, develop friendships, build character, and enhance our young athletes’ athletic abilities,” Thatcher said. “It’s so great that our kids now are going to be able to play with and compete against kids that go to different schools, that have different backgrounds and circumstances.”

The park, totaling 78.4 acres, is situated at 600 S. Goyer Road and consists of eight baseball and softball diamonds with four being regulation fields and four smaller fields for youth leagues and softball. The groundbreaking ceremony for the park was on June 17, 2020.

Henke Development Group led the project, the same group behind Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, as well as The Club at Chatham Hills, a residential golf course community also in Westfield.

“Traditionally, we’ve had Eastside, Northside, Southside; kids kind of stayed local and stayed around their neighborhoods and played with their friends,” Thatcher said. “Now, with the KUBS organization and having a citywide league, kids are going to have the opportunity to play with other kids from all different parts of our community. In these days and these times, that’s important obviously.”

Eastside, Northside, Southside, UCT, Kokomo softball, and Babe Ruth leagues all will be consolidated under the KUBS organization. Though not using the KUBS policies and normal procedures, the organization will help the city leagues in scheduling and serving as an advisory board if needed.

The park is expected to bring all areas of the city together to play and compete in the same park. This idea was something not available to Thatcher when he was growing up, he said, adding that the kids today deserve to have this state-of-the-art facility to hone their skills on the diamond.

During opening week, each player was introduced one by one from each of the leagues in front of a lively crowd. The parking lot was full well before the games began, and the season started with a bang and a full slate of games.

“The opportunity to be out here and play on these fields, it’s going to be a lifelong dream for a lot of these kids, and our kids deserve facilities like this. They deserve to be treated the best and be around good people in a great atmosphere,” Thatcher said.

Not only will the park provide an unprecedented quality of play for the kids, but economically it also will draw in crowds from all over the country, Thatcher said. Kokomo as a whole will be the beneficiary, he said.

Moore was proud to present this new opportunity to young athletes.

“This is an amazing opportunity. Growing up at UCT and having my kids go through UCT, to have an opportunity like this and to play on fields of this caliber would have been a dream. So to have these kids start creating the memories here and going forward, for future generations, this is going to be wonderful not only for our community from a rich sports heritage standpoint but also economic development to bring folks in from out of town to see how special Kokomo really is,” Moore said.

All city major league, minor league, rookie league, T-ball, KGSL, and Babe Ruth games will be played at Championship Park for the 2021 season.

Steve Henke, the CEO of Henke Development Group, said that his company’s construction of Grand Park showed that people are interested in patronizing businesses near such a facility.

“When people go to these fields, they want to try to have things near the park accessible to them,” said Henke. “So, we knew that Kokomo was also discussing this, and this is where it all came about to do commercial to generate the TIF to pay for the park. And we then met with city leaders and representatives to discuss what the needs of the city were to not only bring in tournaments, because Grand Park is also willing to bring in their tournaments there, also, to expand to that. There is also a lot of hotel usage already for Grand Park, and that will only be increased as more and more teams are able to participate in these tournaments.”

And, he added that the Kokomo facility also will field teams that couldn’t fit into Grand Park’s packed tournament lineup.

After a long dark 2020, sports are back, and now the youth in the community have a premier ballpark on which to make lasting memories forever.

Opening week saw a resounding response from the community, and it's clear Championship Park is the future.