Junior Tia Chambers registered her third-straight double-double of the season to lift the IU Kokomo women's basketball team past the Governors State Jaguars, 68-56, for its first win of the 2020-21 season last Tuesday night at the Student Activities and Events Center.
Chambers had an impressive performance off the bench with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Cougars, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 7-of-10 at the line. Freshman Gabrielle Joyner scored a season-high 15 points, while she and Chambers both posted a team-high three steals on the night. Senior Jadah Anderson added 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting, also posting a team-high four assists and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
IU Kokomo hit 22-of-57 (38.6 percent) from the floor, while executing 23-of-34 (67.6 percent) from the foul line. Governors State made 20-of-62 (32.3 percent) from the field, including 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from beyond the arc. The Cougars forced the Jaguars into 20 turnovers for 20 points, also tallying 18 second-chance points and 32 points off the bench.
The IU Kokomo offense started off strong, taking a 14-9 lead over Governors State with two minutes and 44 seconds left to go in the first quarter. However, the Jaguars kicked it into gear in the final minutes, going on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 15-15. Governors State took a slight two-point lead, 17-15, to open up the second period, but it did not last for long as the Cougars tied it up at 17-17 with Kashlin Biffle going good for two points.
This was followed up by a two-pointer from Tia Chambers for IU Kokomo to regain its lead. Chambers then added seven additional points in the quarter to help the Cougars to an 18-point advantage, 37-19, heading into the break.
Even though the Jaguars scored 18 points compared to IU Kokomo's 14 in the third quarter, the Cougars still took a 14-point advantage, 51-37, heading into the final 10-minute period. IU Kokomo only hit 3-of-11 from the field, but had a strong performance at the foul line, scoring 11-of-15 free throws, in the fourth quarter to defeat Governors State with a final score of 68-56.