Carver Youth Basketball league set to tip-off in December

March 16 marked the initial shutdown of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also one of the hardest days of Donta Rogers’ life.

Rogers, the executive director of Carver Community Center, was forced to shut down the center as well, and it came right when the adult leagues were kicking off. When the center was able to reopen in late May, Rogers called the teams back to honor their payment, and he received a pretty good turnout of about 18 teams.

Now, Rogers is hoping for another decent turnout when the youth leagues start, which he hopes will be by the second week of December. The center is planning for a 10-game regular season, holiday tournament, and single-elimination tournament as the season as a whole runs through March.

“I expect it to be a pretty decent turnout. The numbers are coming in slow,” Rogers said. “We did partner with the city of Kokomo, and we have the city league in our gym here on Sundays. They have 21 teams in adults. So with that being said, hopefully our youth will come out strong.”

The age groups are kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth grade, sixth to eighth grade, and ninth to 12th grade. Rogers said one of the strongest groups to show up is kindergarten to second grade, a group he’s really looking forward to and thinks will come out in numbers. But, overall, he expects a decent turnout in relation to other, more “normal” years.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Despite an increase in virus numbers across the state, Rogers said as long as there are no massive changes in Howard County, it should be a good year. Safety is the primary concern and priority for ensuring the center can open and operate. Spectator-wise, social distancing will be enforced, and face masks and temperatures checks will be required.

“I’m going to follow the same guidelines that Gov. (Eric) Holcomb has, from our Commissioner Paul Wyman, and to our mayor. What they say determines what I will do and what our board of directors will apply by,” Rogers said. “I’m praying these things won’t happen. At the same time, I’m taking every [precaution] to make sure this facility is ready to go and clean, sterilized, wiped-down, and protecting the employees here at the center, which is not many.”

Rogers said if one employee gets sick, Carver Community Center gets shut down. Dealing with the virus is simply different. He’s not letting the precaution wear him down, though. Rogers is excited and fired up about being able to serve the community still.

With after-school programs that include art classes, tutoring, high school robotics, and others, Carver Community Center provides a variety of outlets to the youth and community. Rogers said the center always is looking for suggestions about what the center is missing and how it can serve the community more.

“We’re excited to be able to play, man. There may be some different things, and we know we’re going to have to do some things differently, you know, still practicing social distancing on the benches and things like that, wearing masks, you know, and shields. Maybe they come in with less amount of people in the gym. But heck, at least we’re having a season,” Rogers said.

The youth league registration deadline has been extended to Nov. 30.

For pricing and more information, visit kokomocarver.org.