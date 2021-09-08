Carson Wentz needs to get vaccinated already

I mean, come on.

Carson Wentz needs to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is getting ridiculous. Let me preface this column by saying I’m a frustrated (and vaccinated) fan of a team with another unvaccinated quarterback in Lamar Jackson, at least to my knowledge. Jackson missed 10 days of training camp due to testing positive for COVID-19 and not being vaccinated.

Now onto Wentz. Never mind he was the worst quarterback in the NFL in 2020, with an abysmal 72.8 quarterback rating and throwing about as many interceptions as touchdowns (16 TDs and 15 INTs). There is cautious optimism about the new Colts QB reconciling with his previous offensive coordinator from Philadelphia in Colts coach Frank Reich, but moving Wentz to Indianapolis is anything but a sure thing.

Not only does he need his confidence back, but his lengthy injury history is unsettling as well. After missing a few weeks with a foot injury and surgery for it on Aug. 2, Wentz was back for just one practice before being held out due to being named a close contact with COVID-19 on Aug. 31. According to NFL protocols, Wentz has to be quarantined for five days, and can return after he produces two negative tests.

Needless to say, Wentz is still a big question mark in Indy. As a starting franchise quarterback in the NFL in 2021, after a season wrecked by COVID-19 cases, delays, postponements and hiccups, you need to be a leader. The quarterback should be first in line to get the vaccine to set an example for the team, organization, and as an ambassador for the NFL.

When asked about getting the vaccine in July, Wentz said it was a “personal decision”, which is code for “no, I’m not.” Jackson had a similar response when asked about the vaccine after coming back from his second bout of COVID-19.

Never mind all the science in the world has proven the vaccine to be safe and effective. Never mind that Wentz can protect his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and other members of the Colts organization by getting vaccinated. Never mind it would set a societal example for the state of Indiana, which has struggled with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Let’s boil this down to the most selfish and insufficient reason why Wentz should be vaccinated: He needs to be available for football games. The Colts are taking a massive chance in turning to Wentz to lead the organization after a great year by Phillip Rivers, and with Wentz’s injury history and recent history of frankly just stinking in the NFL, he can’t afford any other reasons for a franchise to not buy into him.

The AFC is a monster. The Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Browns, Dolphins and Chargers are trouble enough, but even in the AFC South, the Titans have become a force to be reckoned with, with Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and now Julio Jones. Plus, the Jaguars look like they could become a problem with the development of Trevor Lawrence, who looks like a star already.

Long story short, the Colts can’t really afford to mess around if they hope to have another successful season, and the quarterback needs to be available all the time. Wentz has proven to be unreliable due to injuries, and now it seems he’s going to be a pesky thorn in an increasingly vaccinated NFL.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been vocal about the need for players to get vaccinated. It’s simple and proven science, he said, and it’s the best route for not only his team, but the safety of the entire league.

“It’s one of those things where logic has it: You get vaccinated. It’s the best choice,” Irsay said during a Zoom news conference in late July. “All choices have risks, no question, and you respect the personal choices people have out there for their health, but it just makes the most sense. … Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do.”

Whether it’s Wentz, or Jackson, or Cam Newton, who was just cut after missing five days due to a “misunderstanding about COVID protocols”, whatever that means, quarterbacks need to step up and do the right thing.

Protect your teammates. Protect your coaches and members of the organization. Set an example for the youth in Indiana, and be available for football games. The Indianapolis Colts is one of the premier organizations in football, and the last thing it needs is for its franchise quarterback, who is anything but a sure thing, to be a lame duck when it comes to leadership and safety. He’s not a martyr.