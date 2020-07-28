Carrie Gruel player determined to play baseball with spina bifida

Born with spina bifida, 8-year-old Elijah Gust has not let his physical disability hinder him from playing his favorite sport.

A right fielder for Greentown’s Carrie Gruel team, Gust began his baseball career in T-ball. Instead of feeling sorry for himself for being in a wheelchair, he didn’t think twice about his decision to play, according to Jake Willey, Carrie Gruel head coach and Gust’s uncle.

“You’ve got kids out there. They want to be like every ‘normal’ child. ‘Why can’t I play this?’ ‘Why can’t I do that?’ Well, he’s not like that. He goes, ‘I’m playing. I’m playing basketball. I’m playing baseball,’” Willey said.

Gust will go up to bat in his wheelchair, and after hitting the ball, Willey typically will wheel Gust to first base. After that, Gust will wheel himself to the other bases. Although he is currently in a regular wheelchair, Willey is hopeful Gust soon will get a sports wheelchair, which would allow him to wheel himself faster and prevent the backrest from getting in the way while batting.

According to Willey, Gust has been an excellent batter, hitting the ball far enough to get him single and double runs. But if he gets tagged out, Gust does not view it as an unfair disadvantage, according to Willey.

“He knows that if he gets tagged out, he gets tagged out. He doesn’t think that people should feel sorry for him. He doesn’t feel that at all,” Willey said.

Depending on the condition of the outfield, Gust will sit in right field either in his chair or on the ground. Willey said he normally will place Gust in the position for safety reasons, but when Gust asked to play second base, he wasn’t going to tell him no.

“He did a great job playing second base. His flexibility is phenomenal. If a groundball hits him, he can put his glove down and stop it and pick it up,” Willey said.

When not in his wheelchair, Gust will scoot himself around on his hands and knees. Still not letting anything slow him down, he will climb up on to chairs at the table to join the family for dinner, sit on the couch, or climb the stairs to join his siblings and cousins.

Willey said Gust's family pushes him to do his best and be as independent as possible.

“As he gets older, we don’t want him to be dependent on anybody else. We want him to be independent where he can do it until he can’t do it anymore, and then he’ll ask for help. He’s very independent when it comes to certain things … He does it at school. He does it at home,” Willey said.

Willey said, most of all, Gust wants other kids to know that even though they may be in a wheelchair or have some kind of disability, it does not mean they cannot compete with those who are able-bodied.

“He wants to show these other kids that they can have someone to look up to, say, ‘Hey that kid goes to my school. That kid plays baseball. I want to play baseball.’ He wants to be included and not excluded. He’s a determined young boy, and he’ll grow up to be a determined young man. Whatever he sets his mind to, he’ll do,” Willey said.

Gust will attend Eastern Elementary School this fall. When he grows up, Gust said he wants to be a veterinarian.