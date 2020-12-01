Cancellations mount as COVID cases surge

The novel coronavirus is having a field day, causing cancellations across the board and robbing some of their livelihoods in the name of keeping others safe.

From martial arts and charity runs to swimming events and basketball games, few sporting events have been immune from scheduling changes, cancellations, and postponements this year. In the past few weeks, as cases of COVID have spiked and new ordinances and restrictions have been announced locally and statewide, several events either were canceled or moved to a virtual format.

Colosseum Combat

Mark Slater, CEO of Colosseum Combat, was among those affected by the cancellations. The local Bellator fighting arena’s latest event, originally announced for Nov. 21, was canceled a week before the event was scheduled to take place after the governor announced specific county requirements limiting indoor capacity for counties with high case numbers.

This marked the fifth cancellation or postponement Slater has faced in the year.

“We just refunded over $7,000 in ticket sales. That’s always tough. But the athletes lost out on an opportunity to showcase their skills after training for six weeks. It’s going on a year since we’ve been able to provide fans new content,” Slater said.

His next event is scheduled for Feb. 20, exactly one year since the arena’s last scheduled event, so long as it doesn’t get canceled. Slater has been able to keep Colosseum Combat athletes active in other B2 Fighting Series promotions in other states, he said, but his main priority is safety.

“I didn’t want to have an event if it wasn’t safe, but I think we can safely do a show like we have done in other states,” Slater said.

YMCA Turkey Trot

The Kokomo YMCA Turkey Trot didn’t go as planned either last week. Organizers decided nearly last minute to make the event virtual as cases of COVID continued to spike just before the event. Runners were encouraged to participate on their own using the hashtag #KokomoTurkeyTrot2020 and selecting a day either on Thanksgiving or any time from Nov. 26 to 29.

Tony Budenz, Kokomo YMCA marketing and communications director, was determined to have the race go on in some capacity.

"I think every person and every business right now understands that things can change fast depending on COVID-19 case numbers. Outdoor events like our Turkey Trot fun run aren't exempt; however, we had a great group of participants who shifted into a virtual run with us and continued to let their participation help fuel our annual campaign. This campaign allowed kids, individuals, and families to still have access to a life-changing experience through the Y and our programs.”

Club Kokomo Cares 5k

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The 11th annual Club Kokomo Cares 5k run was set to take place on Thanksgiving, but Treasurer Mark Shorter said the event was unable to receive approval from the Howard County Health Department.

All events exceeding the state’s limitations on participants must submit a plan to the health department for approval to continue. The restrictions are determined based on the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly metrics map that color codes Hoosier counties. Counties scoring “orange” and “red” have event capacity limitations of 50 and 25, respectively.

So, the Kokomo Cares run went virtual.

Basketball

Organized sports have been especially impacted by COVID-19. Schedules are changing quicker than can be reported.

-The Kokomo high school girls’ basketball team postponed games on Nov. 11, 13, and 14.

-The IU Kokomo girls’ basketball team was in quarantine at the beginning of the month before returning to competition.

-The Northwestern girls’ basketball game at Kokomo on Nov. 20 was canceled, and the Nov. 21 game against Lewis Cass was postponed.

-The Eastern boys’ basketball game originally scheduled for Nov. 28 has been rescheduled to Feb. 13.

-The Western boys’ basketball game against Lebanon scheduled for Nov. 28 was moved to Dec. 8, and the game against Northwestern slated for Dec. 4 was moved to Jan. 12.

These are only a few examples.

As more schools move to online learning, practices and games can get dicey quickly. Rescheduling is an hourly change versus a daily one, and sports only get more difficult to pull off as they move indoors.

While the IHSAA and other sports leaders in the area continue to push on, arguing the “sports bubble” is the safest place for high school kids to ensure they’re tested routinely and follow the correct protocols, others begin to question whether it’s worth it to keep pushing forward.

One thing is certain: athletics need to be flexible, diligent, and ready to adapt if and when cancellations continue. In the absence of a vaccine, sports will continue to be up in the air and subject to change.