Bud's coloring contest results

Bud Fields and Kokomo Perspective staff are thrilled to announce Bud’s coloring contest winners: Madeline Ridgeway and Addyson Tate.
With nearly 60 entries, the judges had a difficult time choosing from all the neat and creative pictures we received from both age divisions. We enjoyed looking carefully at every entry’s uniqueness, and we appreciate each student’s hard work and dedication.
An online gallery of all entries is available at the top of this online article. Both winners’ entries will be displayed in the front window of the Perspective office for viewing.
We would like to thank the Kokomo Rural King store and Bud Fields for providing the prizes for the winners and Cone Palace for providing ice cream certificates for all other participants. Certificates will not be redeemable until after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Thank you to all participants!