Bud's coloring contest for kids

Once again, Bud Fields is announcing the Kids' Coloring Contest.
In the past, there has been really good participation, and Fields wanted to set up another contest to hopefully introduce a couple more kids to the world of fishing.
To participate, kids will have the opportunity to cut the picture out (attached PDF file) and color it with crayons, colored pencils, markers, or whatever their choice may be. They will add their name, age, and phone number in the spaces provided.
Kids can mail their entry in with attention to Jacqueline Rans at the Kokomo Perspective at 209 N. Main St., or they can deliver their entry by visiting the office. (If it is necessary, a printed reproduction of the picture will be accepted.)
The rules are simple. There will be two age groups, 6-10 year olds and 11-15 year olds. Participants do not have to be residents of Howard County.
Participants will have until Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m. to submit their entries. No entries will be accepted after this time.
The judges of the contests will consist of three members of the staff at the Kokomo Perspective, excluding Fields. The judges will review all entries on Monday, March 30. The winners will be judged on neatness and originality. After the winners are selected, Fields will contact the winners ASAP using the provided phone numbers on the entries. The winners will be asked to come to the Kokomo Perspective office on Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. to receive their prizes and have their picture taken with Fields. The pictures will be featured in Fields' column the following week.
What is the prize? The Kokomo Rural King store has donated two brand-new rod and reel combinations, and Fields will be adding two tackle boxes with assorted fishing tackle so the two winners will be ready to go fishing and catch some fish.
Tell all your friends to join in on the fun and a chance to win some fishing tackle.
Fields is looking forward to meeting you and presenting you with your brand new fishing tackle.