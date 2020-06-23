Breaking ground: Championship Park development officially begins

Although the City of Kokomo is rich in basketball history, Kokomo’s baseball roots were not remiss during the groundbreaking ceremony of Championship Park on Wednesday, June 17.

The estimated $86 million facility will become home to the newly-formed Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS). Aside from the positive economic impact the park will have on the community, former Major League Baseball player and KUBS Chairman Joe Thatcher believed unifying the city leagues will add to the progressiveness.

“Traditionally, we’ve had Eastside, Northside, Southside; kids kind of stayed local and stayed around their neighborhoods and played with their friends,” Thatcher said. “Now, with the KUBS organization and having a city-wide league, kids are going to have the opportunity to play with other kids from all different parts of our community. In these days and these times, that’s important, obviously.

“That’s a great opportunity for kids to be around kids that are different from them and be able to learn, whether it’s race or it’s economics … You’ll have kids that maybe wouldn’t have even gotten a chance to know each other because they are from different parts of town … I think that, over time, the unifying of people from all over the city is going to be extremely beneficial.”

Thatcher said some of his fondest and most vivid baseball memories were still from his days playing baseball at UCT. He made lifelong friends and memories while playing in the league, he said, and wanted the future generations in Kokomo to have the same experiences.

Councilmember Ray Collins, who also played Northside and Babe Ruth baseball, shared the same hope for the future of the park.

“My hope is that this will be a place for young men to come and develop good work ethic, and they’ll be coached by people who have good character and will teach them good character and that it’ll be a place for families to come and share a hot dog and a Coke and build great memories and relationships,” Collins said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Eastside, Northside, Southside, UCT, Kokomo softball, and Babe Ruth leagues all will be consolidated under the KUBS organization.

The facility will consist primarily of eight baseball diamonds, four high school-sized and four youth league-sized for both baseball and softball. The artificial turf fields will be arranged in two quad-plex diamond-shaped setups with parking, concession stands, and other amenities in the middle.

Mayor Tyler Moore, a former UCT baseball player, was pleased to see the project finally come together.

“For well over a decade, we’ve talked about the need or possible desire to unite the local leagues, and what better way to do it than out here at Championship Park. Give these kids out here a state-of-the-art facility to play on,” Moore said.

The project will be developed by Henke Development Group, the same developer of Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Steve Henke, CEO of Henke Development Group and former youth-league baseball player himself, was excited about Kokomo’s new project.

“This is a tremendous project, and we’re honored to be a part of it. It not only will bring economic development to Kokomo and the surrounding areas, but it’ll also be an excellent opportunity for the youth in the community to play on first-class fields,” Henke said.

The park will be located on the city’s east side near U.S. 31, developing 16 out lots on land directly east of the current Darrough Chapel Park. Parts of the proposed site will remain intact, including the Howard County Veteran’s Memorial Park, located near the entrance of the park.