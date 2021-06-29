Breaking down baseball's sticky situation

As the MLB is cracking down on sticky substances pitchers use to get a better grip on the ball, such as spider tack, the league looks to get ahead of the problem and avoid another scandal it can't afford.

The Kokomo Perspective sat down with Kokomo's own professional, Joe Thatcher, about the use of these substances and their effects on the game.

Q: How aware were you of these substances when you played the game, and how common was it?

A: I don't think it was as prevalent as it is today. I never really saw anybody intentionally put a foreign substance on their glove or hand or hat or anything. A lot of guys were using sunscreen and rosin for better grip, but I didn't see any blatant cheating, really. I think today some guys have crossed the line from trying to get a good grip on the baseball to using something to manipulate the way the baseball moves. And that's a big line to cross.

Q: What is the effect of these substances on a pitcher's game?

A: Today they're using — from my understanding, and I never talked to anybody — but they're using the spider tack, and they've figured out how to use that to increase the spin rates. The data and the science behind pitching now is 10-fold what it was even when I was playing. It gives you a big, and unfair, advantage.

Q: When asked about spider tack, Gerrit Cole of the Yankees answered reporters saying there are habits passed down in the majors that he learned from other pitchers when he came into the league. What did he mean?

A: I mean, you learn how to throw a scuffed baseball and use that scuff to the advantage of the pitcher. You kind of get taught for fun how to throw a spitball. Those are just things that people use to their advantage here and there. It wasn't a full-on commitment to using something to make your ball spin faster or spin harder. There's always these little tricks and trades that have been passed on, and I think those are in every sport. It's kind of a rite of passage. You learn things from guys who have been playing for a long time.

Q: Why do pitchers go to such great lengths to improve their pitching that they'd use extra materials for grip?

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

A: As a pitcher, there is no worse feeling than when you don't feel like you have a good grip on the baseball. That's your livelihood. You're facing the best hitters in the world in front of 50,000 people. The last thing on your mind should be, well, 'Is this ball going to slip?' I think that's a lot of the issue. The traditional rosin that's available is not strong enough for a lot of guys, especially guys that sweat a lot. Pitchers should be able to get a good grip on the baseball, but taking it as far as spider tack and using it on April days or when you're playing inside at the Tropicana or something, using sticky tack to get a grip, that's a whole different game.

Q: What do you think the solution is?

A: I know baseball is getting a lot of heat right now. I do think they could regulate some substance that's stronger than rosin, makes guys feel comfortable, but not to the point that it affects the movement of the baseball.

Q: When do baseball players get introduced to foreign substances in their baseball careers?

A: I don't think it really happens until the upper levels. In high school and college, you're more worried about throwing strikes, and your craft isn't that finely tuned to where you can feel a difference of a little bit of stickiness on one side of the baseball or the other. It takes a long time to learn the craft to become an expert at it, when you know pressure points on your fingers, how the ball feels in your hand, and what it's going to do. That really comes kind of into play when you start playing professionally and start facing the best hitters in the world. That's where that very little extra could make a difference.

Q: What do you make of the very public way pitchers are "frisked" at the mound?

A: I think that could be handled differently. I think in today's world, the way things just kind of ignite through social media and all the talk radio, it's mounted pressure on the MLB to do something about it. And so they probably rushed to their decision and their procedures. And I do think they'll get it right over the winter; it was just kind of a knee-jerk reaction to the pressure they were feeling. Ultimately, baseball is trying to get it right. They realized there's a problem, and they're trying to even the playing field. They could do it between innings. They could do it in the dugout I think, but as far as trying to monitor it and make sure it doesn't happen, I think it's the right approach.

Q: Bottom line, how much of an advantage does it truly give players?

A: The best players are going to be the best players regardless. I think a lot of this is the fringe guys. And I was one of them too. I was going to do whatever I could do to make sure that, once I got to the big leagues, I stayed in the big leagues. But I was one that never liked having anything sticky on my fingers. I was more worried about how to get David Ortiz out or something like that. I was more worried about getting them out than how sticky my fingers were. I just think naturally it's gone from something that helped pitchers to taking it over the line and using it as an unfair advantage.