Brantley elevated to head coach of IUK baseball

A new head coach has been hired for IU Kokomo baseball, and it’s a familiar face that has been with the program as an associate head coach for the past two seasons.

Drew Brantley is in as the captain of the Cougars after being with the team for three seasons, two as the associate head coach. He has coached the infielders and served as the recruiting coordinator for the team on top of serving as the associate head coach, and said he couldn’t be happier that his first head coaching job is in a great situation in his hometown.

“It’s been a long time in the making. Everybody that gets into college coaching, I think when they first get into it, that’s their goal. They want to be in that seat,” Brantley said. “The more you get into it, the more you see how much actually goes into that position, and that kind of scares some people away at times. Just knowing that all the work and the time and the energy and effort that’s been put into the eight-to-10 years of my life professionally, it’s really come to fruition.”

Brantley has had quite the baseball journey so far. Before his time at IUK, Brantley worked as the infield and base-running coach for Indiana Wesleyan in 2017. During that time, the Wildcats compiled 37 total wins, a Crossroads Leagues regular-season championship, and an NAIA National Tournament berth.

Before his IWU stint, Brantley spent five seasons at Anderson University, serving a brief role as the interim head coach. During this time, the Ravens notched two conference championships and two NCAA Division III Tournament berths.

In other words, Brantley has been preparing for this role for a long time. When IUK Coach Matt Howard stepped away to attend the police academy to become a Kokomo police officer, IUK Athletic Director Greg Cooper knew Brantley was the clear choice to take the reins for the Cougars.

“I am excited to welcome Drew as our new head coach," Cooper said. "His extensive experience helping build this program over the last three years, deep ties to Kokomo and the surrounding area, and his clear plan for the continued development of this program set him apart from the other candidates. I look forward to the future under Drew's leadership."

Brantley is a Kokomo native, 2011 Western High School graduate, and first-team All-State selection on the field during his senior season for the Panthers. He saw the building of the Kokomo Municipal Stadium and couldn’t be more proud to call it home base.

It’s a wonderful recruiting tool, he said, and one that has made his job as recruiting coordinator easier over the years.

“We get to practice two nights a week underneath the lights. We get to scrimmage two nights a week in the fall underneath the lights. I don’t know. It’s just kind of your dream growing up that you get to play and coach in a place like that and be able to call it home. It’s awesome, man. It really is,” Brantley said. “We get reminded of it every single time we have a recruit on campus. That’s the last thing that we show, and when we get on the field, and whoever it is – mom, dad, player – their phones are out. Everybody wants to document and put on social media that they were [at Kokomo Municipal Stadium].”

The Cougars have added pieces like former IU baseball player Dylan Steele and Logansport’s Tucker Platt, and Brantley said he’s excited to mesh the new recruits with the experienced veterans on IUK’s roster.

To represent his hometown is a surreal feeling, Brantley said.

Kokomo loves good sports, he said, and it’s an honor to be able to be a part of that experience. Having his family be able to come to watch him and be involved in the program as he starts this journey as a head coach is better than he could have imagined, and he just can’t wait to get to work.

“To come to work every day in a place that I know and to do something that I’m incredibly passionate about is awesome. We’ve had great support from the community. Knowing that my dad is going to pop by practices and hang out and watch me coach, that’s awesome. My mom, my sister, my brother-in-law … my nephew has been in my office, he’s talked about wanting to be the batboy. It’s surreal. I couldn’t be happier to be in this position, especially in Kokomo,” Brantley said.