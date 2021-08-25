Brandon Chapman 'Sounds Off' on Peyton Manning, Colts

When Peyton Manning was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame Aug. 7, many Colts fans watched the bittersweet ceremony on television while the team’s quarterback room remains uncertain due to Carson Wentz’s recent foot injury.

Local Indianapolis Colts die-hard fan Brandon Chapman is the host of the podcast “Sounding Off”, covering high school athletics in Howard and Tipton counties, and he had much to say about the Colts quarterback situation, the Manning glory days, and how the Colts may never be the same again. The Perspective sat down to get his take on the situation.

Q: What sort of bar did Peyton Manning set for the Colts organization and fans?

A: Here’s what I can say. As Colts fans, we got spoiled, and I think that’s what most people should honestly tell you when talking about Peyton and the Colts and what he did with his time there. We 100% got spoiled with one of the all-time greats, some argue the greatest of all time. And you know, you see where the team is now, and you kind of sit there and go, “How the hell did we get here?” It doesn’t seem too far removed from Peyton Manning being the guy and the Colts being a power player in the AFC and in the NFL in general.

Q: Has Manning reached an insurmountable mountain as far as success in Indianapolis goes in terms of football?

A: I think if you’re talking about somebody who can have the lure or kind of like the legendary status that he has, I don’t know, man. I think it would be hard pressed and it’s a lot of shoes to fill for a quarterback in general. Imagine coming to Indy where you see a statue of Peyton Manning every day when you pull into work.

Q: Do you have a certain Manning moment that sticks out to you?

A: Let’s take out the comeback against the Patriots to go to the Super Bowl. I think that’s at the top of everybody’s [list]. One very popular one that I note is the Monday Night comeback against Tampa Bay. I was watching it at home. I was in high school. I was a huge Colts fan, huge Peyton Manning fan, had the jersey and all that. And for them to be down 21 points with less than four minutes to go in the fourth, I mean, I don’t know anybody else that’s ever done anything like that nor will do anything like that. That is the legendary status right there.

Q: Where does Manning rank all-time on your list?

A: For me, I personally don’t think Manning is the greatest of all time. I call him No. 2, and Tom Brady being No. 1 obviously. But I can tell you the exact moment when I knew Peyton was one or two, and I can tell you the exact moment that Brady was No. 1. When Brady was down 28-3 against the Falcons and came back, that cemented him as the G.O.A.T. Peyton Manning though, statistically, I don’t know that you’ll ever see a quarterback do what he did.

Q: How did living in Kokomo or central Indiana in general affect your fandom of Manning, compared to someone who wasn’t really right in the heartland of Colts fans?

A: It’s definitely the attachment to Peyton. You can look at it by how many kids are named Peyton or how many dogs are named Peyton. I mean, he made this a football state. I was watching football before Peyton got there, but I don’t feel this state turned until he arrived and we were good. Because, I mean, the Colts haven’t been here that long. They’ve been here since the mid-‘80s coming over from Baltimore. So I think you have a lot of Indiana that was always more of a Bears-fans state because that’s all we had. When Peyton came, the culture changed.

Q: How was watching the Hall of Fame ceremony when the Colts quarterback room is so uncertain?

A: I actually think it makes it worse, if I’m honest. It’s bittersweet and it kind of hurts a little bit more, because you look at our quarterback situation, and then you look at what we had. Like, this is a reminder of seeing your ex-girlfriend get married when you’re currently just going through a breakup and trying to find yourself in general. So you’re happy for them, but at the same time too it’s a reminder of what you had vs. what you have now.

Q: What makes Peyton different?

A: The one thing I think that gets lost with Peyton and what made him so good was he called his own games. Like, everybody wants to sit here and say Tom Brady this and Tom Brady that, but Tom Brady has always had everything in New England with everything calculated and structured. Peyton was the offense. He was the OC. I don’t know if you will ever see a player have that kind of control or that kind of respect from a coaching staff or organization the way that Peyton did. What he did in that time frame will never be matched.

Q: Finally, what’s your take on Carson Wentz and the future in Indy?

A: I think with all things considered, Carson was the best bet for this team. We weren’t trading away two first-rounders for Stafford, we have the best o-line, and a change of scenery is what I think was needed. It’s low risk, high reward. I know the narrative that comes with Wentz, but I choose to be optimistic for what could be an incredible season if everyone gets healthy, or we will be picking in the lottery next year.

For more from Chapman, check out “Sounding Off”, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Soundcloud.