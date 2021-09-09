Brandi Jones Named RSC Player of the Week After Six-Stroke Victory

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – A six-stroke victory at the IU East Fall Invitational earned Indiana University Kokomo golfer Brandi Jones, River States Conference Player of the Week honors as announced by the league on Monday.
Jones earned the top medalist spot as she carded a one-under 71 in the first round and a one-over 73 in the final round, shooting an even-par 144 for the tournament. The Peru, Indiana native recorded 26 pars enroute to her seventh career tournament victory.
