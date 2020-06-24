Last week, local student-golfers competed in the Indiana Golf Foundation Junior Golf Championship and State Qualifier.
At The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, Ind., on June 16-17, Brandon Hansen was tied for 15th going 76 the first day and 79 the second, ending with 155, 11 over par. Karson Parrott tied for 59th with a 94 and an 88, ending with a 182 combined score, 38 over par.
On June 19 at Harrison Hills Golf Club, Hansen tied for 17th with a 39 and 41, ending with a score of 80, eight over par. Parrot tied for 29th at 42 and 41, with a combined score of 83, 11 over par. Mason Hahn tied for 42nd with a 44 and 45, totaling at 89, 17 over par.