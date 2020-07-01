Last week, local student-golfers competed in the Indiana Golf Foundation Junior Masters and Junior PGA Championship competition.
At the Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville, Ind., on June 21-22, Brandon Hansen placed fifth in the boys' division, going 75 the first day and 72 the second, scoring a total of 147 and five over par. Kyle Sanders tied for 23rd, going 81 the first day and 77 the second, scoring a total of 158, going 16 over par. Overall, Hansen tied for 12th with a score of 75 and four over par. Sanders tied for 32nd overall with an 81, going 10 over par.
On June 24-25 at Rock Hollow Golf Club in Peru, Ind., Hansen tied for 34th overall with a first-day score of 79 and a second day score of 80, totaling to 159 with a plus-15. Sanders and Karsen Parrott both scored 83 with a plus-11. Mason Hahn scored 88 with a plus-16.