Boys’ basketball state tournament canceled

Complying with the order today from Gov. Eric Holcomb to close all Indiana schools until May 1, the IHSAA announced the remainder of the boys’ basketball state tournament is officially canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancelation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys’ basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox in a press release. “While the association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the health and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
Last Friday, March 13, the IHSAA announced the remaining games in the state bracket would be postponed due to the growing number of school closings.
Western was set to play in the regional semifinals against Hammond (20-4) at South Bend Washington. The Panthers were sectional champions of the Class 3A sectional 20, defeating West Lafayette, 51-42, at Twin Lakes.