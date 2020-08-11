Bona Vista hosts inaugural golf outing, partners with Soupley’s

Bona Vista will be partnering with Soupley’s Wine & Spirits to host an inaugural golf outing at Wildcat Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 28, after having to cancel previous fund-raising events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After losing approximately $85,000 in funds following the cancelation of The Greatest Spectacle in Tasting and the Disability Awareness Basketball Game, Bona Vista Development Director Tiffany Damitz said Bona Vista organizers were looking for a safe event to help make up for the loss of funds. Additionally, the organization already had businesses providing sponsorships, so Bona Vista wanted to ensure the businesses got the previously-agreed publicity.

“We were trying to make up those funds for Bona Vista. But also make up the sponsorship opportunities for sponsors that had already given us money for The Greatest Spectacle. So we wanted to provide them the exposure that we had promised. So that’s why we came up with this,” Damitz said.

A golf outing seemed to be one of the safer options for an event, according to Damitz. However, other safety protocols will still be followed, she said.

“We wanted to do something outside where people could socially distance. We will have safety protocols in place anyway. All of our staff and volunteers will have hand sanitizer and gloves and masks. We’ll be wiping down all the surfaces at lunch and registration and wrap-up. But yes, we wanted to find some event that we could hopefully be COVID-friendly,” Damitz said.

The outing will begin at noon with a lunch provided and catered by BV Bistro, a program to educate adults on food preparation and safety. Following lunch, there will be a shotgun start for the nine-hole outing at 1 p.m.

Players 21 and over will receive a drink ticket for Tito’s cocktails. Additionally, Soupley’s staff members will have tables providing wine and beer tastings throughout the course near several holes next to the green on the cart paths.

Contests with door prizes and cash prizes for first-, second-, and third-place teams will be provided, as well as a silent auction.

Teams must consist of four players. The last day to register teams is Aug. 27. Cost is $160 per team.

Money raised from the event will benefit all programs at Bona Vista, Damitz said.

“It benefits all of our departments from adults down to our kiddos. It helps us maintain all of our group-homes and provide care in them. It also helps us provide care to our supported-living clients as well as our day-services program. Then also our preschool provides supplies and staffing for our preschool and our therapies departments,” Damitz said.

Although the event was planned to make up lost revenue, Damitz said if the event is successful, Bona Vista will make the outing an annual event.

“If it is successful and there’s interest, then we will absolutely do this every year. We’re kind of event-heavy in the spring, so it’s a really good time for us to add another event if there is interest,” Damitz said.

Bona Vista thanked Smith Financial, Soupley's Wine & Spirits, BMO Harris Bank, The DeHayes Group, Baker Contracting LLC, Beckley Office Equipment, City of Firsts FCU, MillerCoors, Liberty Financial, Solidarity FCU, Delphi Technologies, Mid America Beverage Inc., and The Wyman Group for sponsoring the event.