Bobkats year one, what to expect?

The Kokomo Perspective sat down with Bobkats Coach Cliff Levingston for a brief Q&A during the week of the team's training camp. Here's what he had to say ahead of the start of the inaugural season.

Q: What type of team do you expect the Bobkats to be this year?

A: Well, you know what, we have a pretty athletic team. We can get up and down the floor, play above the rim. Now I got to get these guys to understand how to play basketball. A lot of them play the game, but they don't understand the game. So I'm just trying to get them to understand what's the difference between playing here or them playing overseas or the G League or possibly the NBA. It's the little things. This team is going to be, before it's all said and done, a very smart, heads-up type of team.

Q: What are some first-year goals for the team?

A: Well, first-year goals is to play at least .500 on the road and .75 to .80 at home. I want to get at least three guys signed to overseas contracts, just get them to the next level. At least three guys.

Q: Ahead of opening night, what do you hope fans take away from the Bobkats and TBL as a basketball product?

A: A quality product on the floor, something that they can be proud of every time they watch a Bobkats game. Every time they say the Bobkat name, they can say it with pride because Kokomo's basketball history is so rich. I want them to continue to have something to add to that richness.

Q: What's been the community's response to yourself and the team in the months you've been in Kokomo?

A: You know, the community here has just been absolutely fantastic. They've opened their arms to this basketball team. Well, the organization really because we didn't have a team yet. We didn't have a schedule yet. But the buzz is there, and people want to know when. They're asking how can they get tickets. And on top of that, the partners we have. It's been unbelievable for a first-year team to come in and get all these partnerships. Most teams are lucky to get a third of what we have in partnerships right now. The city and community embraces this team, and that's what makes it so great to be here in Kokomo. You can feel the love that they give you and are going to give the players. It's unbelievable.

Q: Who are some players the fans should keep an eye out for?

A: Eugene "Geno" German is going to be an exciting player. He's one of those guys that, every time you see him, you see something different from him. He's one of those players that is I think one step from getting into the G League or the NBA. Akil Douglas is another player they should watch because he's 6'10", can run the floor, can guard a two, a three, or a four. He's one of those guys who offensively will cause a lot of matchup problems because of his length and then also because of his quickly. For a big guy guarding him, it's going to be hell. For a small guy guarding him, it's going to be hell.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Q: What excites you most about playing in Memorial Gym?

A: Having them have an opportunity to play in such a historic venue. When I played, that was my biggest thrill was to play in those gyms with the historic games that were played there, historic players that played on those floors, just like Memorial Gym. It's the old Indiana basketball that I look forward to because it's one of those things when you walk in the gym you feel the hairs stand up on your arms and the back of your neck.

Q: Why is Bobby the Bobkat always acting a fool?

A: Well, he's a young cat that's mischievous. He's always doing something, and it's almost like this team. This team is new, young, and just doing all kinds of things that's going to keep the curiosity of the community involved and keep a freshness about the program.

Q: How would you describe your coaching style?

A: I'm more of a teaching coach. I like to teach the understanding of the game. I work a lot on the fundamentals to build a foundation. I don't have a set style of play. I play a style that's indicative to our team. I'm a player's coach. I understand my players. I've been where they are, so I know all the nuances of trying to make a team, playing for a team, and playing for a winning team. I can help a lot of these guys understand how to go about doing that.

Q: Will the level of play live up to Hoosiers' expectations?

A: All I can tell you is it's going to be every bit of what we hype it up to be. A lot of time the hype is more than the product. The product we put on this floor is going to live up to the hype, and I'm hoping we overdeliver. We have a great nucleus of guys, but what we do have is talent. The talent is unbelievable on this team.

Q: You spoke about being very community-oriented. What are some plans the Bobkats have in store for the community?

A: One thing is I want to be able to get into the schools and visit around Kokomo in the surrounding area to make our presence visible but also talk to these young people about life experiences.

I want to work with special needs kids and adults because I think they bring us something special to Kokomo, but more importantly, they have that spark of life that we want to feed off of but also feed to them. We want to help them in any way possible with uplifting and giving a lift to anybody or any organization so they can understand how a team really works.