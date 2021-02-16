Bobkats to play at Memorial Gym

In April, Kokomo Memorial Gym officially will be home to the city’s newest professional basketball team, the Kokomo Bobkats.

Bobkats Owner Jeff Beeler said there’s no other place he could see the Bobkats playing, and he’s anxious to introduce the Bobkats to Kokomo in the heart of the city. Memorial Gym was the only home base he had in mind for the Bobkats.

“The truth is it’s what we had in our minds and our hearts set on all along, and it would have been a huge disappointment had it not worked out,” Beeler said. “ … It’s extremely exciting. Memorial Gym is a historic gym. It is one of the crown jewels of any gymnasium in Indiana and in the country as far as high school gyms go.”

The Basketball League (TBL) draft combine in Indianapolis is approaching on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, where most team rosters will be nearly finalized. The season is set to kick off in early April. Barring any cancellations or spikes in the pandemic, the Bobkats are gearing up for the inaugural season opener on April 9 at the gym.

Bobkats Head Coach Cliff Levingston took in the history of Memorial Gym when he first came to town to interview for the job. He was enamored and said it will be an honor to hopefully add to the rich history the building has to offer.

“It’s going to be an honor to coach and the players to play in Memorial Gym with all the history and basketball greats that have played inside that building,” Levingston said.

Director of Basketball Operations Erika Beeler said the team is working with the TBL in finalizing the schedule to coordinate with Kokomo Schools, as well as the Kokomo Jackrabbits, to try to coordinate a special double-header day where fans can catch a Jackrabbits game and Bobkats game back-to-back.

“I am working with the Jackrabbits to get at least one weekend, if not two, for us to do something together with them. It’d be a huge event for the community. Obviously both the stadium and the gym are right across the street from each other,” she said.

Beeler said Mayor Tyler Moore, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, and City Operations Coordinator Dave Trine have been supportive and instrumental in all Bobkats happenings.

Moore said he’s looking forward to the Bobkats playing downtown.

“Not only is Memorial Gym in the heart of the city but also in the heart of the rich basketball heritage that our community has come to love and enjoy for so many years,” Moore said. “So it just makes sense if we’ve got a new semi-pro team they too would start their history here in Kokomo Memorial Gym. So we appreciate the school for trying to find a way to make it accommodating to them and work something out to let them tip-off there soon.”

The Bobkats’ home base being downtown builds on Kokomo becoming a destination place, Moore said, and he hopes it will entice developers even more to the open commercial space downtown.

Interns and corporate partnerships still are being sought. Anyone interested can contact erika@kokomobobkats.com.

All other information regarding the Kokomo Bobkats can be found on its website and social media pages.