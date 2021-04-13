BobKats sweep in opening weekend, start 2-0

The Kokomo BobKats kicked off its inaugural season with a bang in front of two packed home crowds Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

First, the BobKats took down Flint United in a nailbiter, 92-90.

Point guard Eugene "Geno" German for the Kats was sensational, logging 29 points and six rebounds, while forward Tremont "Fudge" Moore brought in 16 rebounds on the night.

Head Coach Cliff Levingston said defense made the difference between winning and losing.

"Our defense stepped up. We started forcing them into turnovers and their decisions on making shots. We ran the clock down, and they had a lot of hurried shots at the end," Levingston said.

The Sunday afternoon contest again Detroit was a bit more one-sided, with six BobKats in double figures.

Kokomo High School product Armon Bridgeforth came alive for the BobKats, controlling the floor while German was resting on the bench. He logged 13 points. Seven-foot center AK Manyang came alive for the Kats also, dropping 18 points and dominating the paint.

German was the BobKats leading scorer again with 21 points and six assists. The game was tight until midway through the third quarter when the BobKats seemed to explode offensively. Both teams scored more than 100 points in a highlight show at Memorial Gym, ending 121-103.

The BobKats' next game is this Friday, April 16, at 7:05 p.m. at home, where they'll face off with Dayton. On Sunday they'll host the Indy Express at 3:05 p.m.