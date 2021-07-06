BobKats sweep Dayton, advance to second round

The Kokomo BobKats are advancing to the second round of the TBL playoffs after taking care of business against a familiar foe in the first round.

The team swept the Dayton Flight in a best-of-three series, winning the deciding game on Friday night 100-91 in Memorial Gym. The team had won in Dayton in the first game on June 30, 92-90, and giving the BobKats an opportunity to sweep at home, which the team took advantage of. BobKats Assistant Coach Brad Bulger said it was all about weathering the storm in a competitive series.

"Resilience. You know, all year we build up leads, and somehow we allow teams to get back in it. But we know how to weather storms. This is our 21st win of the year, and probably half those games we've had to weather storms just like this. These guys know how to stick together. This is a good basketball team," Bulger said.

The intensity was ramped up once postseason play began, and the guys have been ready to get back on the court in more meaningful games.

In the series-clinching game, the BobKats' AJ Patty put in 26 points on 11/16 shooting, along with four rebounds and five assists. Derek Hawthorne dropped 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Tremont Moore had 18 points and 11 rebounds. New addition Johnathan Loyd had 14 points, while Martellian Gibson had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The first round wasn't enough, Bulger said, and this team has been focused on winning a championship ever since Head Coach Cliff Levingston brought it up in the team's first training camp.

"You feel it when you walk in the locker room. You feel it in the crowd. This team is as focused as any team in this league — and I don't know what the rest of them are like — but you can't go higher than what we are right now," Bulger said.

Next is the second round, and the BobKats traveled to Indianapolis on Tuesday, July 6, to play the Indy Express. The BobKats then will host Indy at Memorial Gym on Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a chance to sweep again if they got the win on Tuesday (the BobKats had not yet played Tuesday before the Perspective's deadline). If not, the BobKats will have another opportunity to close the season out on Friday night at Memorial Gym.

"Just stay the course. We have to worry about what we do, not what they do," Levingston said. "Everybody wants to shoot threes and all that stuff. That's not what's going to beat us; it's going to be our stops."

In the TBL playoffs, eight teams remain to compete for a title. If the BobKats win the title in its first year in the league, combined with leading the TBL in attendance and having one of the best records in the league, it will be telling. BobKats Owner Mark Jansen has said the BobKats is setting the standard in the league, and it's hard to argue with the team's success so far.

The BobKats hope to close out the Indy Express either Thursday or Friday depending on whether the team wins in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Game 2 of the second round is scheduled for Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. The winner of the series moves on to the conference finals and climbs another step toward becoming the next TBL champion.