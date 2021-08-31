BobKats Staying Busy in 1st Offseason

After notching more than 20 wins in the Kokomo BobKats inaugural season and getting swept by the Indy Express in the first round of the TBL playoffs, the team is back to work in the offseason scouting for the next Kats to entertain Kokomo and take the city’s beloved team to the promised land.

BobKats Head Coach Cliff Levingston said he would bag a championship for the City of Firsts, but that task gets even more daunting beginning next season as the TBL is expanding from 29 teams in 2021 to a whopping 48 teams set to kick off in 2022. Some teams didn’t play last season due to COVID-19. The BobKats won the 2020-2021 Team Market of the Year Award after leading the TBL in attendance, which was a remarkable feat only having been in the TBL for a year, but now Levingston wants to take that energy and turn it into deeper postseason runs.

“We just got back from our TBL Summer League [in Las Vegas], which went very well. Going out to Vegas, I got a chance to go to about seven combine camps, so I saw about 300 to 400 players. I liked a few of them and got information on them, so now we just have to compile information with my three coaches,” Levingston said. “We hit every place we could looking for talent, and it went very well.”

The TBL Summer League was held from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12 in Las Vegas, and featured opportunities for future TBL prospects to catch the attention of coaches and scouts, and allowed current TBL players to work out and hone their skills.

Having a full year between seasons gives Levingston a head start compared to last season. With the 2021 season getting kicked off in April, and Levingston only being hired in October 2020, he said he had limited time to find the right players for the BobKats.

Now he said he’s “ahead of the game”, connecting with scouts from overseas and the NBA G League to expand his search. The key to next season is attracting veteran players, he said.

“I think I need more veteran leadership on my team to anchor these young guys who don’t really know the way they’re trying to go. Because you know, they need to show them how to be professionals and what they need to do to advance their careers. In gametime situations, how to settle down and hold onto leads and don’t be so up and down during the game,” Levingston said. “That’s what I realized this first year. We need a mixture of veteran leadership but a lot of young talent as well.”

The BobKats’ best player from 2021 was Eugene “Geno” German, who left the team halfway through the season to prepare for a potential NBA career. At his peak in the TBL, German led the league in scoring, delivering for the BobKats time and time again.

This summer, German wasn’t in the TBL summer league, but the NBA summer league, notching minutes for the Denver Nuggets. That’s the type of player Levingston said he needs more of in the future.

“It feels really refreshing to feel ahead of the game. Now I can find the exact pieces that we need to put another great product on the floor. Last year we were scrambling trying to find the right pieces, and we made some good progress and put a good product on the floor for the people. My goal now is not just to put a good product on the floor, but bring that championship now. The way we played and the way [Kokomo] treated the players this past year, we won’t have a problem getting players to come here,” Levingston said.

For team owner Jeff Beeler, the offseason has been a time to relax and plan for 2022. He said he’s still detoxing from the electricity of the team’s first season, and a few months off has been a welcome time.

But he’s still looking to 2022. Soon, a BobKats golf outing will be announced for Sept. 18 at Chippendale Golf Course, and Beeler said the team has partnerships planned for the Kokomo YMCA and the Carver Center, where coaches and team owners will hold workshops with kids involved in youth basketball. As involved as the community was in 2021, Beeler is pushing for more engagement with youth groups in particular.

“We had great community involvement in 2021, but we really want to up the ante in that. We plan on giving away a lot of tickets to schools and youth organizations,” Beeler said.

Beeler said BobKats Assistant Coach Terence Coley has made connections with an NBA G League scout, who gives the BobKats a connection to the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers. Levingston has connections with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and of course the Chicago Bulls (Levingston won two titles with the Bulls in 1991 and 1992). Beeler said he hopes to develop those relationships with the Indiana Pacers as well.

Another bit of news is the BobKats will kick off the 2022 season in early March rather than April like last season. This will allow “slim-to-no” overlap between the BobKats and Kokomo Jackrabbits, with the residents of Kokomo being the beneficiaries.

“Our dream and our goal is to make Kokomo a minor league basketball destination, a pipeline to a bigger league,” Beeler said.