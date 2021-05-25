BobKats star and TBL leading scorer opts out

The Kokomo BobKats have been rolling so far, but now the team is losing its leading scorer and a fan favorite who has helped the team land win after win this season.

Eugene “Geno” German announced on May 16 that he will opt out of his contract and develop his body and game for what comes next in his journey, but what comes next is still to be determined. German has been the heart and soul of the BobKats through the first half of the team’s inaugural season.

Averaging just under 28 points per game, the Kats’ star was the team’s leading scorer and facilitator, largely responsible for the BobKats’ big splash in the TBL this season. It was a matter of time before he found another home in a bigger league, according to team owner Jeff Beeler, but German will be missed by the team and city of Kokomo.

“Geno was extremely important as far as showing the quality of player that we want to work with and develop. He’s an NBA-quality talent. There are many NBA teams talking to him,” Beeler said. “His game film that he developed in Kokomo, Indiana, I think is part of that too. Many of the players in our league this year are G League players. Geno was best of the best,” Beeler said.

It will be a tough loss as the BobKats navigate the second half of its season, but his “graduation” to a bigger and better league was an indicator that the TBL is working, Beeler said. It’s all about enjoying these world-class players while they have time in cities like Kokomo.

BobKats Head Coach Cliff Levingston said before the season that he thought German was one step away from making that NBA jump, and now German will focus on his body and his training ahead of NBA tryouts and training camps.

Despite the loss of the team’s best player, Levingston said the team already has found its identity, and there’s no need to worry about the level of play falling off in his absence.

“We don’t need to be reshaped. We’ve already defined who we are. It’s just that now guys have bigger roles on our team, and that’s the beauty of our team. I’ve always told these guys, ‘Always prepare yourself for opportunities.’ This is an opportunity for someone else to step up into the light,” Levingston said.

The team will bring in another guard to try and replicate some of what German was so effective at, but Levingston said this is part of the process. This has to be a team promoting players into the next level, he said, and that means the team might not finish with players who began with the team.

“Our goal is to get guys to the next level,” Levingston said. “I’ve always said I’m probably going to lose two players, either to working out for NBA teams or going to work out for teams overseas. I’m happy with the progress we’ve made.”

With 12 games left in the BobKats’ regular season, some players like Derek Hawthorne and Tremont Moore will need to keep handling their business, while players like Logan Primerano and Trey Mitchell will take on bigger scoring roles.

German said though his time in Kokomo was brief, he felt all the love from the town and his teammates and was thrilled to be able to help introduce the BobKats in such an explosive way in the team's first year.

“You know, I met some really good people and some people that I’m going to be friends with for life. I had a great time when I was here, just from the start and training camp. They took care of us, and I really appreciate them for that, just making sure that we always eat and making sure that we’re comfortable here,” German said. “So I had a really good time, but I had to take that next step in my journey to better myself and to put me and my family in a better situation.”

Learning from a two-time NBA champion in Levingston was a special experience, he said. He wants to play at the level that Levingston played during his day and hopes this next step will be one in that direction.

The Kokomo faithful will miss the “Get it, Geno!” sounds in Memorial Gym, but chances are another player will arrive and become a fan favorite as well. The TBL is unpredictable, but one thing has been constant from the beginning — talent.

Don’t expect the BobKats to fall apart in the second half of the season. The team has won two straight without German, and Levingston has said from the beginning this team will be in the finals.It has gone pretty well so far.

The team is 12-2 and about to take off on its west coast trip where they’ll play the West Coast Breeze, Vegas Ballers, California Sea-Kings, and San Diego Guardians before a three-game home stretch beginning on June 11 against Columbus.