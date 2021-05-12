The Kokomo BobKats are rolling, and the new team could be undefeated if only a few things went their way in their only losses, which were tight.

The team has yet to lose at Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, and with Eugene "Geno" German leading the entire TBL in scoring (28.2 ppg on more than 50 percent shooting), the Kats' inaugural season is going as well as anyone could have imagined. BobKats' Assistant Coach Brad Bulger agreed and said it's been a great experience for the city.

"I knew Kokomo, being a basketball town, I expected the crowds. As far as our record, no I did not expect that. But almost from the get-go, our talent has just set a precedent in this league. What has amazed me, everywhere we've gone, every city has said, 'We're trying to get like you guys,'" Bulger said.

Fans even have traveled on the road, he said, and there have been instances in cities like Dayton or Indianapolis where the BobKats' faithful have traveled and showed up in bigger numbers than the home teams. The energy is unmatched for a professional team in its first year.

The BobKats' one-two punch has been a combination of German and Derek Hawthorne, who is averaging just over 16 points per game and who has become a crowd favorite after hitting three nearly full-court shots at the halftime buzzer, two of them at home.

"Oh no, he didn't," Bulger said. "The excitement when he hit that against Indy, our fans were on the floor."

One person this isn't surprising to is Head Coach Cliff Levingston, Bulger said. Levingston has said multiple times that he expected the BobKats to be in the finals, and Bulger said it's all a part of his plan.

"I've known basketball. I've been around basketball my whole life. I've coached, but Cliff is at a different level when it comes to the in-game knowledge," Bulger said. "I have learned so much from him. He'll say things, do things, and I'll question in my mind, 'What are you doing?' And when it's all said and done, he seemingly makes all the right decisions. We've never been, and probably never will be, out-coached."

The BobKats have six players averaging double figures, including German (28.2 ppg), Hawthorne (16.3), Tremont "Fudge" Moore (10.1 ppg and 11 rebounds per game), AK Manyang (10 points and 5 rebounds), Trey Mitchell (11.6 ppg), and AJ Patty (11.8 ppg).

Levingston wanted to get overseas contracts for "at least three players," and if he keeps it up, some BobKats may be graduating to other leagues.

The BobKats return home this weekend for a doubleheader and will play Flint United on Friday night at 7 p.m. and rival Owensboro Saturday night at 7 p.m.