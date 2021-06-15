BobKats, Jackrabbits energize downtown

Baseball and spring hoops collided over the weekend, just a stroll away from each other downtown.

Last Friday, June 11, the Kokomo Jackrabbits kicked off the action at 6:30 p.m. in a 4-2 loss to the Battle Creek Bombers, while just down the road, the Kokomo BobKats tipped off its first home game in weeks at 7:05 p.m. in a 118-107 loss to Columbus. Despite the losses, BobKats Owner Mark Jansen said Kokomo has come a long way in transforming itself from the town he grew up in.

“I think it just shows how far we’ve come in the last 10 or 12 years. The former administration really got the ball rolling with upgrading the downtown and bringing the baseball stadium to town and really making our city look like a city that people want to come to and the current administration for keeping the ball rolling and being instrumental in helping bring the BobKats to town,” Jansen said.

The Kokomo BobKats has led The Basketball League (TBL) in attendance in its first year in the league. Memorial Gym, when the BobKats have been home, has been rocking, and the team has provided a spark to downtown. But the BobKats had a head start season-wise, and the team has made a huge splash in an already sports-crazed town.

“I think it’s been wonderful. I just think about we’ve got three local food establishments downtown Kokomo that have partnered with the BobKats and are feeding our players. Just that alone tells you something about the support that we’re getting,” Jansen said. “And when you watch the broadcasts of our games when we go on the road, there’s nothing like Memorial Gym and our fan support. Playing at Memorial Gym is a blessing, and it also allows people to come downtown more often. And that goes for the Jackrabbits as well.”

Having the teams so close in proximity will add to their success, he said. Walking from one game to the other, Jansen said, could benefit the area with foot traffic and the patronizing of local businesses.

For Jackrabbits Head Coach Hayden Carter from San Diego, he said Kokomo has pleasantly surprised him as a destination spot. In just his few years here, he’s noticed a big difference in the city's transformation into a bustling downtown.

“When I was here in 2019, just in those two years since our first year in the Northwoods League, downtown has grown substantially and in a good way,” Carter said. “More things are being built here, and it’s just cool to see.”

Though he’s only been in town relatively recently this year since the Jackrabbits season only just began, Carter has heard nothing but rave reviews about the BobKats. He’s anxious to find time to go to a game soon, and with five home BobKats games in June, he’ll have plenty of opportunities.

“It’s cool that people in Kokomo can have multiple things to do, and it’s cool to see that they’re really rallying behind both teams, even though we’ve been here for five or six years and the BobKats have been here for not even a season yet. It just speaks to how much the people of Kokomo kind of gravitate toward sports, and hopefully we can both put good products on the court and the field this year,” Carter said.

The Jackrabbits return to Municipal Stadium tomorrow, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kenosha Kingfish. The BobKats return to Memorial Gym Saturday, June 19, at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus Condors.