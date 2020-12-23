The Kokomo Bobkats is moving forward with the first step in completing the team roster for the city’s new minor league basketball team with the announcement of a combine in Westfield on Jan. 8.
The Bobkats want all skilled basketball players to show up and see if achieving their dream of playing basketball professionally can begin in the City of Firsts.
“We are excited to get the process going to find the best players for our team who will make our city proud to host the Bobkats. These combines are the first steps in building the team,” Bobkats Owner Mark Jansen said.
He said "combines," as this won't be the only one. Dates other than the Jan. 8 date are not finalized as of now, but the Bobkats look to host more combines in Kokomo, St. Louis, and Hammond, among other cities. There is still no official start date for the TBL season, but it's anticipated to start around March or April 2021.
Head Coach and two-time NBA Champion Cliff Levingston will be in attendance to evaluate the talent at the first combine. Levingston promised a championship in Kokomo in his first two to three years of coaching the Bobkats.
The combine will be held at the Pacers Athletic Center on 200 E. 186th St. in Westfield. Preregistration is $200, and registration at the door is $250. Those participating must have a negative COVID-19 test no later than one week before the event and must present results with mask on arrival.
To register, call Steven Taylor at 708-317-1127 or register on Eventbrite online. More details can be found at the Kokomo Bobkats website and social media pages.