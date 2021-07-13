BobKats get swept by Indy, inaugural season concludes

The Kokomo BobKats' inaugural season ended last Thursday, following a 90-84 loss to the Indy Express, which swept the BobKats 2-0 in the second round of the TBL playoffs.

After just one year, the BobKats led the TBL in attendance and notched more than 20 wins, winning the Midwest Division regular season, and sweeping Dayton 2-0 in the first round. BobKats Head Coach Cliff Levingston said injuries and inexperience plagued the team against Indy.

"Indy is a veteran team. Veterans know how to play when it's time to play in crunch time. They just stayed close enough to try and steal it at the end, and they did," Levingston said. "They took it to another level. They exploited our inexperience on how to guard one-on-one basketball because we are basically a pack guarding team."

The BobKats held control of the game until the end of the third quarter when Indy tied the game 59-59. The fourth quarter consisted of the BobKats rushing every possession, Levingston said, which resulted in the team playing in a hurry, which wasn't a good recipe for success, he said. The team was missing its leading scorer in Derek "Hawk" Hawthorne due to a shoulder injury sustained while working out for a team from Israel, Levingston said. Hawthorne was 2021 TBL All-Midwest Conference First Team, 2021 All-TBL First Team, and the winner of the 2021 TBL Newcomer of the Year Award.

Despite the result, Levingston said the year was a wild ride and more fun than he expected. Now that he has a feel for the league and a year under his belt, Levingston said the future is bright for the team.

"It was a lot of fun. It was a rollercoaster ride. We had our ups and our downs, but I wasn't disappointed with what we accomplished this year. It was one of those seasons where it was like a fairytale season. I mean, having a group of young, inexperienced guys take a city by storm, taking the league by storm, and setting the bar for how to run a ball club, it was phenomenal."

Levingston said the team already has a leg-up on the TBL because now he can recruit all year long from all over the country, instead of scrambling to put together a brand-new team in a few months. Since Levingston was hired late last year, and he said he didn't have enough time to get as many looks at players as he hoped to have.

He looks forward to having that advantage this offseason. He said throughout the season he received many calls about players hearing about the atmosphere in Kokomo for the TBL and wanting to be a part of that experience.

Before the loss last Thursday night, the Kokomo BobKats won the 2020-2021 Team Market of the Year Award, which was a remarkable feat only having been in the TBL for a year. This attention hasn't gone unnoticed, Levingston said.

"The best part about this season is next season everyone wants to come and experience what these guys have experienced," Levingston said. "We've been reached out by a lot of players from different teams in the league and players that have been reading about us and want to come play for us."

Levingston said he'll use the offseason to attend some summer leagues and workout camps to look for the next crop of BobKats and wanted to extend the message to locals as well.

"I want to put out there to all our former Kokomo players or if you played ball in Kokomo, I'm looking for guys like you. Keep your ears and your eyes and your radars up for combine camps that are trying to find players because I'm looking," Levingston said.

The TBL has announced an Exposure Summer League from Aug. 10 to 12 in Las Vegas for past, present, and future TBL players to show off their skills for an early showcase for next season. Levingston said he will be in attendance and looks forward to seeing the talent level from all over the country.

That's a wrap for the BobKats' inaugural season.