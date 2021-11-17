BobKats coach mixes reading, basketball for YMCA

Since the team was created, one of the staples of the Kokomo BobKats is the team’s presence within the community, giving back to youth programs and schools in the area, and one coach is looking to add reading initiatives to the Kokomo YMCA using his favorite game as a vehicle.

Terence Coley has focused on the community throughout his basketball journey. He said his love of the game has allowed him to make an impact at a very direct level, which led him to start his own basketball training program, Destination Excellence Basketball Training (D.E.B.T.).

Since he arrived in Kokomo as a part of Cliff Levingston’s coaching staff, Coley said he’s been able to work with lots of driven kids, from little ones to high school athletes, but he wants to go beyond basketball. He’s partnered with the YMCA and Classroom Teachers to bring “reading workouts'' to Kokomo, with the goal of getting kids to read for 10 minutes per day, using basketball as an initiative with prizes like free workouts, BobKats tickets, pizza parties and more. Teachers can register students and log minutes for a chance at a prizes as well.

“I got the idea for it around June, when I knew I was going to be staying here in Kokomo. So I spoke with the owners of the team about putting some stuff together, and they helped me navigate through the city to find resources to put D.E.B.T. together,” Coley said. “It consists of on-the-floor training, and what I call upstairs - the upstairs at the YMCA where we work on plyometrics, core, balance, flexibility, durability and all that kind of stuff. It was born from the love of the game.”

When he began pursuing basketball full-time in 2012, one of the first things Coley said he did with some teams he owned in Georgia and Ohio was implement a reading program. At first it was an initiative to drive in more fans, centered around tickets, but he found he enjoyed working with the youth and putting a bigger focus on education. It became bigger than selling tickets, and Coley’s attitude shifted toward a focus on giving back.

Here, as an assistant coach for the BobKats, Coley doesn’t have to worry about getting “butts in seats”, as he put it, but still wants to give back and get younger kids involved with the program. The YMCA provided that opportunity for him, and the Reading Workouts initiative runs from now until March 2022. The goal is to get a million minutes read by the end of the program.

“I’m also a USA Basketball coach and a proud member of the Junior NBA, and they preach it’s great for coaches like myself to get kids involved at an early age. I’m big on literacy. Reading is everything. I mean, reading is life. So I figure if you put the two together, it would be a great marriage, and a great way for me to get inside the community, shake hands with the parents and get to know more about the community through this reading program,” Coley said.

Coley has been training since 2014. He’s worked with high-level players like Indiana Fever player Kelsey Mitchell, whom he brought to a BobKats game last season. He said he just wants to help the Kokomo area get better, but he’s noticed the high level of play so far. With five high-level high school programs in the area, along with all the primary and middle schools, there’s no shortage of students for Coley to work with.

Basketball is universal. No matter where Coley goes, the love of the game follows, and he sees young players’ work ethic, mindset, tenacity and joy from overcoming an obstacle or achieving a goal on the court.

The same can be said about reading and literacy. Everywhere Coley goes, he can find an area to make an impact and improve those qualities in kids as well. He preaches that basketball players need to be educated, so their hard work on the court isn’t wasted in the classroom. This game can take them very far, but only if players keep the same mentality in the classroom that they do on the court and in the weight room.

“I love training the high school guys, because it reinforces the fundamentals for myself, especially with the little kids. I love working with the kids and working with that level. I just completely love the game, man, and want to teach at any level,” Coley said. “The community has been great, especially in the YMCA and the Carver Center. Without those two, none of this would be able to happen.”

The Carver Center has been a practice facility for the BobKats, and where the team really began to take shape. It was also one of the first locations the team got involved with youth programs, and Coley said Kokomo is fortunate to have a community center like Carver to pave the way for the next generation of hoopers.

Since the BobKats’ season ended, Coley hasn’t moved. He loves Kokomo, he said, and hardly even takes a trip out of town.

“I love it. I have had a ball since I've been here. I’ve been here since March 23, and I rarely even leave to go out of town to visit any other place. I get the chance to meet people at the YMCA all the time, talking to fans. They’re always talking about games, Geno, Hawk, Duck, dancing at halftime, all that. I’m having a ball, man, so I just hope that we can continue to keep this going,” Coley said.

To sign up for the Reading Workouts program, visit https://kokomoymca.org/outreach/reading-workouts-program or check out Coley’s program website at www.getthisworknow.com/registration. For more infomation, videos and more on basketball training, visit Destination Excellence Basketball Training and Kokomo BobKats on Facebook.