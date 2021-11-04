Bobby Buckets ready for his ‘last dance’

It was all the news when former Kokomo High School basketball coach Bob Wonnell left the program and promptly accepted the head coaching job at Taylor, but he didn’t leave Kokomo alone.

His son, now Titans senior Bobby Wonnell Jr., transferred to Taylor also to finish his high school career under the direction of his father. Wonnell Jr. was one of the better players for the Wildkats for three seasons, but now he’s ready to lead the Titans and prove he’s a winning player. He doesn’t shy away from being a leader or scoring at a high clip, but he’s working to evolve his game and leverage his talents to the next level, when all is said and done.

“I’m mainly just excited. You know, starting over with a team that got to the sectional championship last year but lost to a pretty good player in Luke Brown (Blackford), and getting most of that team back, it’s really exciting,” Wonnell Jr. said. “But it’s sad at the same time, knowing it’ll be my last [year].”

Brown destroyed the Titans with 50 points in Taylor’s 86-59 sectional championship loss to Blackford in May. But the Titans have reloaded and added a high-level player in Wonnell Jr., who is on track to have a 1,000-point high school career. The Titans finished the regular season 7-3, the most wins Taylor has recorded since the 2015-16 squad went 16-0.

Wonnell Jr. played 67 games at Kokomo. The 6-foot-2 guard is currently at 734 career points, averaging 11 per game along with 1.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and roughly one steal. He is also a career 40% three-point shooter, earning his nickname “Bobby Buckets”. All stats are according to Max Preps.

But he knows if he wants to be a college basketball player, his game needs to continue to evolve. Each year on the scouting report, teams playing Kokomo would scheme to make Wonnell Jr. dribble and not let him shoot, he said.

“I’ve been working this summer on being able to create more shots and getting to the rim. I leaned down. I lost about 10 to 15 pounds. I think this summer I got a little bit more athletic. I think my defense has improved. I think I’ve become an all-around better guard,” Wonnell Jr. said. “At Taylor I’m going to be playing more of the one, where at Kokomo I was playing the wing. So I’m pretty excited to show people that I’ve been working.”

For more from Wonnell Jr., check out the Q&A below.

Q: What have you seen from the Titans in the offseason?

A: We have a lot of juniors who got a little bit of experience last year, got more experience and minutes towards the end of the year. They all came in this summer, worked really hard in the weight room, and we were on that. Players only, we had a group chat just staying on top of each other. I’m just really excited. I think players are hungry.

Q: How valuable has the full offseason been compared to last year?

A: We played around 21 or 22 games this summer. I think we went 15-6 and we saw some major leaps. It’s so much easier to have an offseason. It would have been scary for me going in with a new team and not being able to practice that we had last year with COVID-19. They brought me and my dad into the program with open arms and bought into the system.

Q: What does Coach Wonnell demand of you as the coach’s son, or are you just another player at practice?

A: No, I’m the leader. He definitely pushes me to be the leader. Being the coach’s son, I think it’s a cool dynamic. I can preach what he’s trying to say to the guys in a way that, if they’re not understanding what he’s trying to say because he’s a little old school, I can translate that to them in a better way. But he pushes me really hard. I think we’re really excited to try this one last time at Taylor and win something.

Q: So what can Taylor win this season?

A: I think this is a great conference and sectional that we’re in, and we can really win it. Taylor hasn’t won a conference this decade, and they haven’t won a sectional in 15 years, I want to say. I think this year those are two goals that are realistic.

Q: What message are you as a player trying to send this season?

A: I want to show colleges that I’m a winner. My last three years at Kokomo, we haven’t been able to be a team that you’d see in a sectional prediction. I think being able to show that I can be a leader on a winning team will be really valuable. And I think every kid that plays basketball wants to be a 1,000-point scorer. That’s always been a dream of mine and that goal is pretty realistic this year, so I’m looking forward to that, too.

The Taylor Titans kick off the 2021 season on Nov. 18 in a scrimmage against Eastbrook at 6 p.m.