To say expectations are high for the Hoosiers this year is an understatement, and unfortunately, it comes in a loaded year for the conference.

Not much about the schedule is known yet, but when the conference schedule is released, things will shape up very quickly for a talented Hoosier squad.

What is known for the Hoosiers are a few key non-conference games. The season opened with Tennessee Tech Nov. 25 in Assembly Hall, but then the road took a detour through some slick conditions. The Maui Invitational was still on which meant Nov. 30 the Hoosiers would face the Providence Friars in a loaded field in Asheville, N.C. In a field featuring Texas and UNC, there are no easy outs in Asheville/Maui. The Crossroads Classic is expected to go on with or without fans, and this year, that means a hungry Butler Bulldog squad in all likelihood.

More recently, the Hoosiers were slated to face Florida State in the ACC/B10 challenge, this year in Tallahassee. The “ACC Champs” haven’t forgotten the beat down in Bloomington last year, and a tired Hoosier squad may face a stiff and psychical challenge. Given COVID-19 protocols, there may only be room for four to six other games to be played. There just is not much wiggle room in 2020, so the Hoosiers will have to come in hot and ready for conference play.

To say the conference is a test would be unfair to the ACT, SAT, and any other examination in the history of examinations. Garza, Dosumnu, Nunge Cockburn, Carr, Henry, the list goes on and on of players with superstar potential that could destroy your hopes on any given night. Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, and Purdue are always ready to bring a tight game to the rival Hoosiers. Rutgers even has a fighting chance after last year’s success, and Geo Baker was a Hoosier killer.

All is not quiet in Bloomington, however. The Hoosiers return a balanced squad that was on track to make an NCAA berth. Senior leadership comes in the form of big man Joey Brunk. Al Durham is back and still capable of making an athletic play in the backcourt. He still may have injuries, but Rob Phinisee is always a great piece to have in a hotly-contested game. Armaan Franklin looks to build on his flashes of brilliance from last season’s campaign. Race Thompson proved explosive last year in bursts, and the Hoosiers hope to keep that going. Jerome Hunter may finally overcome his injuries to become a superstar However, the Hoosiers are infusing youth into this squad, just to keep it exciting.

Four freshmen have high expectations, and they have not even played a second.

Trey Galloway of Culver Academy and Anthony Leal of Bloomington South provide the Hoosiers with fabulous wings and the ability to shoot from the outside. Jordan Geronimo from the east coast is the wild card of the bunch, an outsider with some length, and he’ll have time to develop at a loaded position.

The big coup for Archie Miller is Khristian Lander. The Evansville point guard reclassified to 2020 and is expected to make a massive impact on one of the Hoosier’s weakest positions. Lander was a star in the tough basketball city of Evansville and cut his teeth on a tough Retiz team before becoming the show himself. Lander came with much fanfare, and he will look to live up to that. He may become the sidekick to one of the best players in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers had one preseason all-Big Ten player, and it was deserved. Trayce Jackson Davis is only a sophomore, but he is playing much bigger. His freshman season featured 13.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. He played like a freshman at times, but overall, TJD seems ready to take on the Big Ten gambit again. Third team all-Big Ten last year, expectations are high as he prepares to once again battle with Garza and Cockburn down low again. If Jackson Davis becomes more aggressive and develops an outside shot, Davis may become the heart of a Hoosier team that has very solid wings. But he is not even the Hoosier with the most pressure.

There is something hotter than Buffa-Louie’s hot sauce in Bloomington: Archie Miller’s seat. Three years into a highly-touted tenure, Miller is only 55-43 with no NCAA appearances. For years, the excuse of “not his guys” made some sense of a middling IU team.

Not the case now. The Hoosiers are there to be molded in Miller’s defensive image. Still, controversy remains. The departure of Justin Smith, who led the Hoosiers in points and was the best post defender, has raised eyebrows. Likewise has the Jerome Hunter saga. This year, Miller has a roster made up of “his” players and also laden with talent from the state.

Yet, his inability to make the tournament, coupled with the recruiting losses of Caleb Furst and Trey Kauffman, has some fans on edge. Miller will need to show that his style of defensive coaching works and can restore the Hoosier program to former glory. He is baking on youth and some motley veterans to get him there. If he fails, it may be the end of one of the shortest tenures in Bloomington history.

2020 is a year like no other, and given that, predicting the record now would be futile with only three games listed on the schedule. What is known is hope springs eternal for Bloomington, but there may be some bitterness in that fountain.