Baseball takes RSC opener over Ohio Christian, 8-1

Kokomo, Ind. – Junior Owen Callaghan allowed one run over five innings pitched and sophomore Noah Hurlock hit a three-run home run to power the Cougars past Ohio Christian, 8-1, in River States Conference play on Sunday evening at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
GAME ONE: W, 8-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo opened up the game with a three-run home run over the left field fence from Noah Hurlock in the bottom of the second, allowing senior Austin Weiler and junior Jared Heard to score on the batted ball. Noah Hurlock would strike again in the next inning, doubling to left field to drive in Weiler for his fourth RBI of the game to give the Cougars a 5-0 lead.
Ohio Christian would score its first and only run of the game in the top of the fifth, but IU Kokomo would respond in the bottom of the sixth with Hurlock scoring off freshman Ricardo Martinez's sacrifice bunt. IU Kokomo would put up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, with sophomore Chad Garisek hitting his first career home run to bring in Jared Heard for an 8-1 victory for the Cougars.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Owen Callaghan's five inning marked his second win of the season. The right-handed pitcher improved to 2-1, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters.
- Noah Hurlock locked in four RBI's on two hits – hitting his third home run of the season.
- Thomas Obergfell had his first career start for the Cougars - locking in a single RBI on two hits and collecting one walk.
- Chad Garisek hit his first career home run, while logging two RBI's on one hit.
Location: Kokomo, Ind.
Opponent: Ohio Christian University
Score: W, 8-1
Record: 6-6, 0-0 RSC
Next Up:
The IU Kokomo Baseball will return back to the field Monday, March 2 at 1:00 PM ET for a doubleheader against Ohio Christian to wrap up the River States Conference series.
