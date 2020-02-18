Baseball locks down first sweep of the season against Truett McConnell

Cleveland, Ga. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team brought out the brooms for its first sweep of the season, as they defeated Truett McConnel University in Saturday’s doubleheader with 6-4 and 2-0 wins at the TMU Baseball Complex.
GAME TWO: W, 6-4
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo relied on a three-run seventh inning and sophomore pitcher Justin Reed to close out the game, to take down the Bears, 6-4, in game two of the series. Reed entered the game in the sixth inning with bases loaded. On his first pitch, he induced an inning ending 4-6-3 double play to keep the Cougars within one run, 4-3, of Truett McConnell.
The seventh inning rally started when freshman Riley Garczynski ignited it with a leadoff single. Junior Jared Heard followed with a walk, allowing senior Austin Weiler to tie the game with an RBI single to drive in Garczynski for the fourth run of the game. Later in the inning, junior Mason Melton drove in two runs with an RBI single for the Cougars to finish out the game with a score of 6-4 against the Bears.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Justin Reed delivered no runs on zero hits in his 1.2 innings of work, allowing him to earn his first win of the season.
- Riley Garczynski produced two hits, including an RBI double. He also scored two runs and earned one stolen base.
- Jared Heard recorded an RBI triple, while drawing two walks and scoring two runs.
GAME THREE: W, 2-0
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Junior Noah Richardson carried IU Kokomo's momentum over from game two on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out three batters. Richardson earned his second win of the season by allowing zero runs on three hits and issuing just one walk.
The Cougars and Bears kept a scoreless game until the seventh inning, where junior Jared Heard put IU Kokomo on the board with the game-winning solo home run over the right field fence for a 1-0 lead. Freshman Drew Barber would continue IU Kokomo's offensive attack, driving in senior Austin Weiler with a single up the middle for his first and only RBI of the game. Truett McConnell was unable to overcome IU Kokomo's 2-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh giving the Cougars their first series win of the season.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Noah Richardson tosses his second complete game of the season. The south paw threw 7.0 innings, striking out three hitters and allowing zero runs on three hits.
- Jared Heard hit the game-winning home run, also earning one hit, one RBI, and one run.
- Austin Weiler recorded two hits, including a double, a walk, and one run.
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will continue on the road with its next competition against Bryan College for a doubleheader on February 21 at 1:00 PM ET. The Lions have a current overall record of 5-0.
