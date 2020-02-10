Baseball goes 1-1 to open season against Hope International

Fullerton, Calif. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team went 1-1 to open up its season against RV Hope International University on Friday at Amerige Park. The Cougars split the doubleheader taking the first game by a score of 13-5, which is the first time in program history that IU Kokomo Baseball has won its season opener. The Cougars then fell to the Royals in game two with a score of 6-2.
GAME ONE: W, 13-5
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Cougars jumped out to a quick two run lead led by sophomore Mark Goudy and junior Jared Heard in the first inning. Hope International would respond with two runs at the bottom of the third to tie the game, but IU Kokomo would build a 4-0 lead with four runs in the fifth. Noah Hurlock started the rally with his first home run of the season driving in two, with Heard and senior Austin Weiler each following with an RBI double in the inning. The Royals trimmed the lead by scoring two runs in the fifth, but the Cougars would score seven runs in the next four innings with Hurlock hitting his second home run of the game in the top of the eighth for a 13-5 win over the Royals.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Noah Hurlock collected four RBIs on four hits – hitting his first two home runs of the season.
- Jared Heard also collected two hits including his first home run of the season, while leading the Cougars with a game high of four runs.
- Mark Goudy posted three hits, including his first two doubles of the season and three runs in the first, fifth, and seventh innings.
- Owen Callaghan picked up his first win of the season on the mound. He struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings, while allowing two earned runs on three hits.
GAME TWO: L, 6-2
HOW IT HAPPENED:
In the first inning of game two, IU Kokomo's Jared Heard got the Cougars on the board first by driving in his second run of the day. Austin Weiler followed with his second RBI of the day, plating freshman Riley Garczynski to put IU Kokomo up 2-0. Hope International responded with six unanswered runs to lock in a 6-2 victory over the Cougars.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Clarke Davenport struck out his first two batters of the season during his one inning on the mound. He allowed no runs on one hit.
- Riley Garczynski hit his first career double in his Cougar debut, also scoring one of the two runs.
- Austin Weiler went 1-3 while driving in his second run of the day.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Baseball Team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar baseball news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.