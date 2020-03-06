Baseball goes 1-1 against RV Georgetown College in Wednesday doubleheader

Georgetown. Ky. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team split a pair of games Wednesday at Robert N. Wilson Field, defeating RV Georgetown College 8-0 in game one and falling to the Tigers 8-5 in game two.
GAME ONE: W, 8-0 (7 innings)
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo brought a solid offensive performance in game one, with eight runs on 11 hits in an 8-0 win over Georgetown College. Senior right-handed pitcher Renton Poole saw his second game at the mound this season, throwing 6.0 innings and striking out six batters. Freshman Sam Hinshaw would follow closing out the game in the final inning with no hits on three at bats.
Senior Austin Weiler would make a statement in the top of the first with his fourth home run of the season to give the Cougars a 1-0 advantage, while freshman Riley Garczynski drove in sophomore Cody Bible after grounding out to second for his single RBI of the game in the top of the third.
IU Kokomo wouldn't see action again till the sixth inning where the Cougars put the game away with five runs, led by junior Jared Heard with two RBI's driving in Austin Weiler and junior Bryce Lenz. Freshman Thomas Obergfell closed out the game in the top of the seventh with his first career home run to give IU Kokomo an 8-0 victory over the Tigers.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Renton Poole received his second start of the season – allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.
- Austin Weiler led the Cougars offensively with his fourth home run of the season – scoring two runs on three hits and two RBI's.
- Jared Heard drove in two RBI's and locked in one run on one hit.
- Thomas Obergfell hit his first career home run, driving in his only RBI.
GAME TWO: L, 8-5 (7 innings)
HOW IT HAPPENED:
The Cougars started off with two runs and two hits in the first inning to grab a 2-0 lead over Georgetown College, but the Tigers countered with four unanswered runs in the next three innings for a slight two-run advantage.
IU Kokomo tied the game in the fifth after Austin Weiler and Jared Heard both doubled to drive in two runs. The 4-4 tie held until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Georgetown College added three more runs to the board for a 7-4 lead.
The Cougars answered with one run in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers would close out the game with one run in the bottom of the sixth for an 8-5 victory in game two.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Austin Weiler earned one run on two hits and a single RBI.
- Jared Heard had a single RBI and two hits.
- Riley Garczynski scored two runs on one hit in two at bats.
Next Up:
The Cougars will be back home at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 PM ET against RSC opponent Point Park University. IU Kokomo went 1-2 against the Pioneers last season. Point Park has a current overall record of 8-1, 3-0 RSC.
