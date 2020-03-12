Baseball earns national recognition for first time in program history

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team earned national recognition this week for the first time in program history with 13 votes in the 2020 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
The Cougars have a current overall record of 11-10, 5-1 RSC, playing against ranked opponents such as No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 16 Bryan College, No. 17 Westmont College, and No. 24 Hope International so far this season.
"For our program to be receiving votes in only our third season is a testament to the hard work of all the players, coaches, and families who have invested in our program. We are very far from where we want to be and need to be as a program, but it is always nice to receive recognition as you journey through your season. We hope to build a program where we are always receiving votes and consistently considered one of the best programs in the country at the NAIA level", stated Head Coach Matt Howard.
Information from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics:
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- Southeastern garnered 16 of the 18 first-place votes.
- After dropping its second game of the season to No. 3 Georgia Gwinnett, the Fire have been on a tear and have won 22-consecutive games from that point. Southeastern leads the nation in five offensive categories including hits per game (12.9), batting average (.392), and slugging percentage (.738).
- Science & Arts grabbed two first-place votes this week as it has established itself as having one of the elite pitching staffs in the nation. The Drovers are currently holding batters to a .168 batting average and have a 1.95 earned run average as a team, both of which lead the nation.
- Georgia Gwinnett is up two spots from the preseason edition to No. 3 this week. The Grizzlies' only two losses are to No. 1 Southeastern in the first series of the season. Since their loss to the Fire on January 31, they have rattled-off 21-consecutive wins.
- St. Thomas and Tennessee Wesleyan rounded-out the top five this week.
- Two teams enjoyed a 10-spot jump, the largest of the ratings period. Central Methodist (Mo.) went from No. 20 to No. 10 while IU Southeast (Ind.) went from No. 22 to No. 12.
- Six newcomers joined the fray this week. Vanguard (Calif.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) all are new after having not received votes in the preseason edition.
- Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 59 total No. 1 mentions since 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (19), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6), Tennessee Wesleyan (4) and Southeastern (8).
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered "receiving votes"
- The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2020 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Poll 1 (March 11, 2020)
RANK
LAST WEEK
SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
RECORD
FINAL POINTS
1
4
Southeastern (Fla.) [16]
23-1
497
2
3
Science & Arts (Okla.) [2]
17-1
481
3
5
Georgia Gwinnett
21-2
468
4
2
St. Thomas (Fla.)
16-5
444
5
1
Tennessee Wesleyan
14-6
416
6
12
LSU Shreveport (La.)
18-4
408
7
11
Cumberlands (Ky.)
19-2
398
8
6
Faulkner (Ala.)
18-4
395
9
8
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
16-4
390
10
20
Central Methodist (Mo.)
16-4
345
11
9
Indiana Tech
10-3
336
12
22
Indiana Southeast (Ind.)
16-1
323
13
21
Lyon (Ark.)
17-5
299
14
NR
Vanguard (Calif.)
21-6
279
15
RV
Keiser (Fla.)
19-5
274
16
18
Bryan (Tenn.)
14-5
260
17
15
Westmont (Calif.)
18-9
237
18
10
Oklahoma City
14-8
206
19
25
Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
20-7
205
20
24
Mobile (Ala.)
17-6
182
21
22
Middle Georgia State
17-8
134
22
NR
Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
17-6
129
23
RV
Reinhardt (Ga.)
15-6
126
24
RV
Hope International (Calif.)
18-8
121
25
NR
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
12-5
81
Dropped from the Top 25: Georgetown (Ky.), Hope International (Calif.)
Others Receiving Votes: Wayland Baptist (Texas) 78, Texas Wesleyan 72, Columbia (Mo.)57, Madonna (Mich.) 57, Campbellsville (Ky.) 55, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 45, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 34, Jamestown (N.D.) 31, Taylor (Ind.) 16, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 13, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 8, Central Baptist (Ark.) 5, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3, Clarke (Iowa) 3.