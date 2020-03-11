Baseball drops doubleheader to Bethel University

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Baseball team gave up eight runs in a doubleheader match up against Bethel University, allowing the Pilots to take 5-4 and 3-0 victories Tuesday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
GAME ONE: L, 5-4
HOW IT HAPPENED:
After Bethel put up one run in the top of the first, senior Austin Weiler tripled in the same frame to plate freshman Thomas Obergfell to tie the game. The Cougars would put up one more run in the bottom of the first after sophomore Noah Hurlock doubled to score Weiler for a one-run advantage over the Pilots.
IU Kokomo would further its lead by two runs in the bottom of the third with sophomore Chad Garisek earning his first and only RBI of the game to plate Austin Weiler. Bethel responded in the next inning with one run to put the score at 3-2. Both teams would remain scoreless till the final frame, where the Pilots registered three runs and IU Kokomo with one allowing Bethel to secure a 5-4 win over the Cougars.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Austin Weiler led IU Kokomo offensively with two runs on three hits and one RBI.
- Noah Hurlock recorded two hits and one RBI for his 18th this season.
- Chad Garisek locked in two hits and one RBI.
PITCHERS:
- Win: Cooper Tolson
- Lose: Sam Hinshaw
GAME TWO: L, 3-0
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Pilot starter Hunter Crist and reliever Sullivan Swingley combined for a one-hit shutout to prevent the IU Kokomo Cougars from taking game two. Bethel opened up the game with a run in the top of the first on a two-out single, followed by two runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-0 win.
Junior Noah Richardson made his fifth start of the season and turned in six innings of work for IU Kokomo. He surrendered three runs on five hits, one walk and struck out three batters. Sophomore Chad Garisek had the lone hit for the Cougars in the second inning, while freshman Ricardo Martinez closed out the game on the mound allowing zero runs on one hit.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Noah Richardson moves to 2-2 on the season – totaling 25.1 innings, striking out 16 batters, and 21 hits allowed.
- Ricardo Martinez pitched 1.0 inning allowing zero runs on one hit.
PITCHERS:
- Win: Hunter Crist
- Lose: Noah Richardson
Next Up:
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will return to River States Conference competition on Friday, March 13 at 3:00 PM ET facing off against Midway University for game one of the weekend series. The Cougars went 3-1 against the Eagles last season. Midway has a current ogverall record of 7-14, 3-0 RSC.
For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Baseball Team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com.