Baseball defeats Truett McConnell 8-2 in series opener

Cleveland, Ga. – Junior pitcher Owen Callaghan tossed six innings and senior outfielder Austin Weiler delivered a home run and two base hits as IU Kokomo defeated Truett McConnell, 8-2, for its third win of the season on Friday afternoon at the TMU Baseball Complex.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
IU Kokomo was first on the board with senior Austin Weiler recording his second solo home run of the season with a line drive over the left field fence in the top of the second. Truett McConnell responded in the same inning with a pair of runs to put the Bears up 2-1. With the Cougars trailing going into the third, junior Jared Heard scored off of sophomore Noah Hurlock's single to center driving in his first of two runs on the day to tie the game at 2-2.
IU Kokomo then delivered four runs on three hits in the sixth inning for a 6-2 lead. Heard started the rally by drawing a walk to lead off the inning with Weiler quickly following hitting a double to deep right. Heard then scored on Hurlock's single to left field, while Weiler advanced to third and Hurlock to second. Freshman Jarod Gillespie drove in Weiler for his first RBI of the day and freshman Drew Barber hitting a sacrifice fly to center to bring in Hurlock. Junior Mason Melton would close out the rally with an RBI single to center scoring sophomore Cody Bible.
The final two runs would come in the seventh inning with freshman Riley Garczynski scoring off of Jared Heard's double to right field, and Austin Weiler hitting a sacrifice fly to deep center to bring in Jared Heard for his third run of the game.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Owen Callaghan struck out four TMU batters in six innings of work to earn the victory. He allowed two runs on three hits and walked three batters.
- Austin Weiler hit his second home run of the season, while driving in two runs, scoring twice, and hitting a double.
- Jared Heard registered three hits, including a double on the day leading the Cougars with three runs scored. He also drew two walks in five plate appearance.
- Noah Hurlock drove in two runs on three hits, while scoring one run and drawing one walk.