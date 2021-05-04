Avid golfer returns to the green after major injury

Humans often take their bodies for granted, and when avid golfer Tim Dowden stepped out of his truck to a shock of great pain in his leg, he was unsure if he’d be playing golf again in the near future.

A quick trip to the emergency room was in order, considering Dowden could see his knee cap high up in his thigh. Dr. Cody Shafer, a newer orthopedic surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, told Dowden he had a torn tendon in his knee, and it would require quick surgery to repair. Dowden had surgery a week later, and what followed was a brace that restricted all physical activity for six weeks and extensive physical therapy two days a week for three months.

But now healed and with temperatures heating up, Dowden is thrilled to be back on the green.

“When I got out of the truck, it felt like a lightning bolt hit my knee. I just dropped instantly onto the driveway. I knew when I tried to get back up something was really wrong,” Dowden said. “Of course I had to wait for the doctor to clear me to return to golf, which was painstaking, but yeah getting out on the golf course was one of my main goals which kind of drove me through rehab and everything to work hard and get back out there.”

The injury happened last October, which helped Dowden come to terms with missing golf since the winter months are a golfer’s offseason. The timing worked out well, and now he’s getting back out on the courses.

He’s still limited in motion and isn’t expecting to run a marathon anytime soon, but he’s on his way back to 100 percent, he said.

As a home inspector, Dowden is frequently climbing on roofs, attics, and crawl spaces. It was fortunate the injury happened on ground level. He said he’s happy to be back in action and credited Shafer for his confidence in his leg after the injury.

“I use my leg a lot (and have to) have confidence that nothing’s going to break or snap or anything like that. When you’re up 30 or 40 feet off the ground, you don’t want things going bad. Things could get really bad in a hurry, so you’ve got to have confidence in what Dr. Shafer did and my rehab and all that stuff too,” Dowden said.

To have a young, knowledgeable doctor here in town was a great addition to the community, Dowden said. If anything else happens, Dowden knows who he’ll call first.

“Dr. Shafer was very cordial, very friendly, and knowledgeable. He explained in detail how the process was going to work and basically he made me feel like he really cared about my health and my rehabilitation throughout the whole process. A lot of people are going south down to Indy and all that stuff to get stuff done, but it’s nice to have (a young doctor) here in town also,” Dowden said.

Shafer, who’s been with the hospital since last summer, said the injury was pretty standard compared to injuries he’s dealt with before.

“You can either tear your quad tendon, break your patella, or tear your patella tendon essentially, and if any of those things happen, then it doesn’t allow you to extend your knee. It’s kind of a finicky injury because you’ve to get the tendon to heal back down to the bony surface, and in order to do that, you kind of got to immobilize people for four to six weeks,” Shafer said.

When a patient is immobilized, the knee becomes inherently stiff during this time, Shafer said. So the patient then has to engage in an aggressive rehab protocol afterward. In Dowden’s case, it required three months of physical therapy.

“Once the injury heals, I expected him to be able to get back to sporting exercises. He did a really good job with his therapy and he was able to get back pretty quick, so he was definitely pleased in that regard,” Shafer said.

Shafer grew up on a farm in Amboy, Ind., and went to Maconaquah High School where he played sports. He attended DePauw University in Greencastle before going to medical school at Indiana University where he did his residency as well.