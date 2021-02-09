Anne, Joe Thatcher co-coach youth team at Carver Center

Two well-known siblings have stepped up to coach at Carver Community Center, a place they once made their first sports memories, to pass down their knowledge to the next generation of players.

Anne and Joe Thatcher are co-coaching the Bulls kindergarten to second-grade team, a team their three children also play on. Both Thatchers grew up playing at the Carver Center. Joe played in Carver’s basketball leagues, as well as attended summer camp there, so returning to help out was a no-brainer.

“Having kids of my own, going back and walking in there, there’s a lot of good memories just walking in the gym. You’re reminded of a lot of people who have impacted your life, so it’s just great to see it doing so well and that there’s still people from all over our community, from all different backgrounds that come together, play sports, and spend time there. It’s a really neat place,” Joe said.

Sports were integral to the Thatchers growing up, and they hope to instill that love of sports into other children. The life lessons learned in sports are priceless, Joe said, and the social aspect for kids at a young age is invaluable.

Joe played baseball at the highest level, earning his way to the big leagues after his Kokomo Wildkat career. He played in more than 405 MLB games in nine seasons and averaged more than one strikeout per inning during his professional career.

Anne is a bona fide and decorated athlete in her own right. She won a basketball state championship at Kokomo High School in 2003 and was an all-state selection in her senior year. Both siblings spent their college careers for the Sycamores of Indiana State.

As far as coaching style goes, Anne said it’s a pretty loose environment, though she and Joe try to keep it as competitive as possible within reason.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“We’re just trying to balance getting everyone playing time but then still trying to be a little competitive about it. But yeah, this is our first time ever coaching together, so it’s turned out to work well. He’s definitely helped me a lot. I don’t know if I could do it without him,” Anne said.

Anne said she’s usually the more outspoken and hands-on coach, explaining what the players did wrong and standing up and moving around.

On the other hand, Joe is more relaxed and calm. She said he is kind of like the silent general on the court. They complement each other well, she said.

Both Joe and Anne said Carver continues to be an asset to youth. In a pandemic year especially, the center allows the kids to socialize when many are doing eLearning and having less face-to-face interaction.

On top of that, the kids aren’t missing out on a year of basketball development.

Despite the uncertainty going in, Anne said she thinks it’s the best year yet for Carver Community Center. Popularity is soaring, and kids and parents alike are delighted at the opportunity to see their kids play and have fun.

“It’s been awesome that so many kids have been able to get the opportunity to play this year, especially in such a weird year. It’s just been really special,” Anne said. “Carver’s been an amazing place. It was a huge part of our childhood, so I’m glad our kids are getting to experience that now.”

Joe commended Danta Rogers, director of the Carver Community Center, for his efforts to ensure the kids still had an opportunity to play this season. With him on deck, he said the center is in good hands.

“He’s great. He’s got the best of intentions in what he does and volunteering his time and efforts to really keep Carver Center great. He’s following in the footsteps of a lot of great people over the years that have kept that place going,” Joe said. “It’s a special place for a lot people, but it’s not easy. It takes somebody that cares about the community, about the kids, and he’s a perfect fit for that.”