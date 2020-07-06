American Legion Golf Course July 4 open tourney results

It was a close golf match at the American Legion Golf Course’s holiday open tournament on Saturday, July 4. The tourney was made up of six teams with four members each.
The first place team finished with 58, consisting of golfers Austin Earlywine, Jim Morgan, Dave Stout, and Liz Earlywine.
Three teams tied for second place with a score of 60. Team one consisted of Jeff Lemaster, Don Banush, Rick Weir, and Jeff Titus. Team two consisted of Dan May, Ben Dillon, John Irish, and Bob Davis. Team three consisted of Floyd Russell, Steve Ault, Bill Hughes, and Rick Rads.
Two teams tied for fifth place with a score of 61. Team one consisted of Spike Nicholson, Steve Dillon, Ryan Beck, and Dick Thomas. Team two consisted of Denny Butler, Ron Banush, Tim Aeschelman, and Mark Stevens.