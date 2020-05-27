Dejianna Butler was a four-year IU Kokomo women's basketball player from 2014 to 2018. She is the only player in IU Kokomo basketball history to surpass the 1,000-rebound mark, while also earning over 1,000 career points with her time on the court.

Butler was one of eight members of the inaugural team for the women's basketball program in 2014. The 5'10 forward from Evansville, Ind., competed in 118 games for the Cougars, totaling 1,024 rebounds and 1,257 points, while registering 114 assists, 102 steals, and 28 blocks.

In her final year at IU Kokomo, she ranked sixth in NAIA Women's Basketball Division II defensive rebounds per game and eighth in total rebounds per game.

Today, Butler works as an online tech assistant at Ivy Tech Community College, a higher learning institution that offers education opportunities in over 40 locations and teaches classes in more than 75 communities. She consults with faculty and staff on matters regarding online resources and technical issues.

The most memorable moment as a member of the women's basketball team?

"When we made it into the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in program history. That had to have been the most amazing experience that I had with my team, one I will never forget."

The River State Conference Championship runner-ups punched their ticket to the NAIA National Championship Tournament in March 2017. IU Kokomo faced Saint Xavier University in the opening round, where Dejianna Butler tallied a game high of 14 points for the Cougars, converting six of eight shots from the field.

Words of wisdom for the current players?

"Never forget how far you have come because basketball skills never fade. They continue to help you maneuver through life even when you think they don't. The basketball mentality in everyday life only pushes you to be great."

One thing you would have told yourself before starting at IU Kokomo?

"To hang out with my teammates and interact with others more. Due to my living situation and different schedules/majors, I hardly had any free time. Even though I still have relationships with my teammates and a few other IU Kokomo students, I wish I could have had more time with them when I was a student."

How did your time as a member of the women's basketball team prepare you for life after IU Kokomo?

"My time spent as an IU Kokomo women's basketball player prepared me for everyday life. From time management to being disciplined. Basketball also taught me leadership and how to handle situations when things get tough. Now I can say I stress less and continue to take on challenges every day."

For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Women's Basketball team, fans can visit IUKCougars.com.